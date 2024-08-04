Spider-Man is swapping the red-and-blues for red-and-black. As Marvel Comics celebrates 40 years of Spider-Man’s black costume, the publisher is revisiting the black suit era in Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood. The four-issue comic, which is previewed below, is the latest from the bloodstained Black, White & Red series. It reveals never-before-told tales starring a black-clad Spider-Man as it explores the costume’s legacy and its impact on Peter Parker (who is also back in black for Marvel’s symbiote-centric event Venom War).

Out August 7th, the 36-page Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood #1 features new stories from former Amazing Spider-Man writers J.M. DeMatteis (who pit black-suit Spider-Man against Kraven the Hunter in 1987’s Kraven’s Last Hunt) and J. Michael Straczynski (who penned 2007’s Back in Black storyline) with art by Elena Casagrande (Blade), Sumit Kumar (Spider-Man: India), and Dustin Nguyen (Alien: Black, White & Blood).

The official synopsis: “J.M. DeMatteis returns to his masterpiece ‘Kraven’s Last Hunt’ alongside Elena Casagrande with an unforgiving story that sheds new light on an iconic scene. J. Michael Straczynski and artist Sumit Kumar in his Marvel Comics debut rips Peter Parker’s (and the symbiote’s) heart out! A last vestige of the symbiote has stayed with Peter all these years, waiting for the right moment to tear Spidey down! Dustin Nguyen writes and draws a spine-chilling tale of Spider-Man being hunted. But how can he hope to escape when the danger comes from within?”

Upcoming issues in the red-splashed black and white format will present all-new tales by Spidey storytellers like Greg Weisman (Spectacular Spider-Men), Dan Jurgens (The Sensational Spider-Man), Al Ewing (Venom), and more. Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood is the latest in the Black, White & Red series that has spawned darker and more violent comic runs featuring Deadpool, Wolverine, Elektra, Moon Knight, Marvel Zombies, 20th Century’s Alien, and Star Wars Sith Lords Darth Vader and Darth Maul.

