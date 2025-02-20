Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Amazing Spider-Man #68. The Parker Luck strikes again: just as Gwen Stacy returns from the dead, Peter Parker dies. Spider-Man has died before — multiple times, in fact — and that was before Doctor Doom, the Sorcerer Supreme, magically granted his Champion of the Covenant eight life-restoring Reeds of Raggadorr to save the world from the eight Scions of Cyttorak during the 10-part 8 Deaths of Spider-Man.

Spider-Man died battling the Scions Cyntros, Cyperion, Cyrios, and Callix, using four of the Reeds to return to life over four challenges. But when Callix’s twin sister, Cyra, made Peter Parker experience the inevitable deaths of everyone he’s ever loved and countless other lives, he renounced his responsibility as the Champion and gave up being Spider-Man.

When Cyttorak’s avatar Juggernaut and the Cyclops-led X-Men stepped in to defeat the Scion Cradios, thus nullifying the Covenant, Doctor Strange warned Peter about another world-ending threat: the Blight, an eternal, inexorable, life-extinguishing cosmic energy. As Sorcerer Supreme, Strange made a bargain with Cyttorak to contain the Blight within the Crimson Casket, creating the Covenant now broken. But Doctor Strange is no longer the Sorcerer Supreme, and Peter Parker is no longer Spider-Man.

The Blight-infected Callix unleashes his crimson canines on New York, and in Amazing Spider-Man #68, an apathetic Peter is shaken out of his despondent state by four deaths he might have prevented: his new girlfriend Shay, his friend and former roommate Randy Robertson, F.E.A.S.T. worker Ricardo, and his beloved Aunt May. Peter then hands over the last of the four Reeds of Raggadorr to Phil Coulson — the personification of Death — to restore the four without memory of their deaths, despite Cyra’s warning that Spider-Man’s next death will be permanent.

Spider-Man joins forces with the X-Men to stop the corrupted Callix, and then casts a last-ditch-effort spell capable of decimating any enemy but leaves the spell caster temporarily without magic: the Infernal Spear of Ferical. But the Blight proves too powerful, and Callix leaves to claim Earth while the Blight turns the X-Men against each other. Cyra explains it to be soul rot, a poison that spreads across the world and causes the affected to destroy that which they hold dear. Only Juggernaut, who is Cyttorak’s earthly avatar, is unaffected and left to fight off the corrupted X-Men.

To stop Callix-Blight, Spider-Man must follow Cyra to her father’s realm, the Crimson Cosmos, before her brother can absorb the remaining Scions. If they fail, existence as they know it will end. Just as Spider-Man and Cyra arrive in the Crimson Cosmos, they find her siblings dead at Callix’s hand.

As the Blight overtakes Cyttorak the Destroyer and his domain, Callix suddenly appears and snaps Spider-Man’s neck, killing him. Death appears, telling Spider-Man, “You did your best, kid. Time to go.”

Of course, there are still three issues until the end of volume 6 and Marvel relaunches Amazing Spider-Man with a new No. 1, a new creative team, a new major villain, and a very-much-alive Peter Parker in April. After next week’s Amazing Spider-Man #68.Deaths, Doctor Doom and Doctor Strange will team up against the Blight in issue #69 before the volume-ending Amazing Spider-Man #70 unleashes the unstoppable Spider-Naut.

Amazing Spider-Man #68.Deaths

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES! With Spider-Man now DEAD, it’s up to the X-Men to win the day and save the universe. But why are they fighting EACH OTHER?!?!

On sale: Feb. 26

Amazing Spider-Man #69

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES! Spider-Man used the last of the extra lives and is done. True death. The X-Men are fighting among themselves, and Doctors Doom and Strange find the situation unwinnable. Things have never looked more bleak.

On sale: March 12

Amazing Spider-Man #70

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONCLUDES! ENTER THE SPIDER-NAUT! But who is this unstoppable webbed-wonder?!

On sale: March 26