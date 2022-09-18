Marvel Reveals First Look at Spider-Man Horror Series

This Halloween season, your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man becomes the deadly neighborhood Spider-Man. Written by Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas (Marvel's Werewolf by Night) and B. Earl (Spirits of Vengeance: Spirit Rider) with art by Juan Ferreyra (King in Black: Thunderbolts), Marvel's Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man sees Peter Parker face his demons — literally. Before the Spider-Verse ends in Dan Slott and Mark Bagley's Spider-Man #1 this October, this "revolutionary dark take" on the wall-crawler sees Spider-Man's dream trip to Los Angeles turn into a waking nightmare when Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man swings onto stands October 19.

Marvel has released the first preview pages from Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1, which features a cover by artist R Rahzzah (She-Hulk, Star Wars: Darth Vader) and variant covers by Iban Coello (Venom, Marvel's Dark Ages) and Ferreyra. See the preview and variants below, teasing the return of a nightmarish X-villain: the soul-stalking, dream-haunting Demon Bear from the pages of The New Mutants.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

The publisher describes Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man: "A revolutionary dark take on Spider-Man begins here! What is reality and what is dream? What is science and what is magic? At the intersection of all of this stands the Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Peter Parker goes to Los Angeles and what he finds there are definitely not angels. The demons waiting for Peter are going to test him like never before. One demon in particular, a very famous one for Marvel and X-fans in particular, might just eat Spider-Man alive."

"Being the first Indigenous writer to co-write this new Spider-Man comic with my brother B. Earl is a huge step in opening more doors for underrepresented talent to shape universally known comic characters," Taboo said when announcing his followup to the new Werewolf by Night. "As a lifelong fan of everything Spider-Man, this is a childhood dream come true. To go from collecting toys to penning our own Spidey story that brings our hero to my place of birth, Los Angeles, California – Pasadena to be exact – we are humbled and thankful. I see all the opportunities our Marvel family has given us as writers and truly appreciate their trust and ongoing support. We transformed their confidence into fuel that ignited our creativity to write a fun and exciting read for all our amazing Marvel Heads!"

Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1 goes on sale October 19 from Marvel Comics.