Spider-Man Joins a Team of Forgotten Vampires in Unforgiven Event Series

A heroic team of forgotten vampires will step out of the shadows in a new Marvel event. Unforgiven is the title of an event taking place across three one-shots featuring Spider-Man, the X-Men, and Avengers. Written by Tim Seeley and drawn by Sid Kotian, the three-part story kicking off in 2023 brings back the Forgiven, a team of unlikely superheroes that debuted in 2011's Fear Itself: Hulk vs. Dracula. Marvel continues to grow its supernatural corner of the universe, and Unforgiven follows similar efforts in the Darkhold event starring Scarlet Witch and Doctor Doom.

The first story in the event is Spider-Man: Unforgiven #1, and will continue in X-Men: Unforgiven #1 and Avengers: Unforgiven #1. Other supernatural-based stories and events taking place across the Marvel Universe in the coming months include a class between Marc Spector and Werewolf by Night in Moon Knight Annual #1, the return of the Midnight Suns, the relaunch of Strange Academy, and a Crypt of Shadows one-shot featuring Moon Knight, Wolverine (Laura Kinney), Elsa Bloodstone, Man-Thing, Werewolf by Night, and Bloodline, Blade's daughter who debuted in Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men #1.

"I love Marvel super heroes, no doubt, but I've got a special obsession with Marvel's horror heroes," Seeley said in a statement. "UNFORGIVEN gives that creepy, sexy, weird underbelly a chance to shine as a horrific conspiracy unites a crew of vampires with Spider-Man, the X-Men and Captain America, and shows us the stark differences (and surprisingly similarities) of those who are gifted with the ability to fight evil, and those who have to carry evil's curse. By the end of this epic event, we'll have toured a lot of dark corners of the Marvel Universe, and reminded readers that monsters are at its shrunken black heart!"

You can find the cover and solicitation for Unforgiven: Spider-Man #1 below.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)