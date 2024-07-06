Star Wars: The Acolyte Reveals a Heartbreaking Easter Egg

We’re nearing the end of the first season of Star Wars: The Acolyte, a new live-action Disney+ series which has been sending fans on quite the narrative journey. Set during the High Republic era, The Acolyte is jam-packed with Easter eggs and references to the franchise’s publishing initiative — including some that are hidden in plain sight. An entry on Star Wars’ official databank reveals, the name of Vernestra Rwoh’s (Rebecca Henderson) ship actually has a surprising tie to her past. The ship is dubbed the Cantaros, after Vernestra’s former Padawan Imri Cantaros. Given Vernestra’s long lifespan compared to humans, this could potentially signify that Imri already died prior to the events of The Acolyte, and she named the ship after him in his honor.

“Despite being unsettled by hyperspace travel for most of her long life, Jedi Master Vernestra Rwoh keeps a ship ready for whenever she needs to leave Coruscant,” the description reads. “Named for her former Padawan Imri Cantaros, Vernestra’s ship is a Valkeri-Kuat Consolidated Enterprises VKCE-7100x Starcutter, an experimental design with an integrated hyperdrive, a rarity for the era.”

Who Is Star Wars’ Vernestra Rwoh?

Vernestra “Vern” Rwoh originally made her debut in 2021’s A Test of Courage, a young-adult entry in the initial wave of High Republic publishing titles. Written by Justina Ireland, A Test of Courage chronicles Vernestra’s early days as the youngest Jedi Knight, taking on the role at the age of 15. A Mirialan who can live for long stretches of time, Vernestra also stands out in the Star Wars mythos for being armed with an elastic lightsaber blade nicknamed a lightwhip.

Since her debut, Vernestra has appeared in an array of High Republic adventures, spanning both the comics and prose novels such as Out of the Shadows, Mission to Disaster, and Defy the Storm.

What Is Star Wars: The Acolyte About?

Set during The High Republic, Star Wars: The Acolyte delivers an investigation into a mysterious string of crimes, which pits a Jedi master against his former apprentice in a race to uncover the truth. The more that the pair learn about the situation, the darker their journey becomes, as they confront things that darker than either of them could have imagined.

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Star Wars: The Acolyte premiered on Disney+ on June 4th.

