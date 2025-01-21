Star Wars Announces New Republic Era Series Starring Luke, Leia, and Han

Marvel is relaunching its Star Wars ongoing series by pivoting it to the time period during the New Republic, right after the events of Return of the Jedi. Recognizable characters like Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia Organa, and Han Solo will continue to star in the title written by Los Angeles Times Book Prize winner and bestselling author Alex Segura with art by Phil Noto. Segura and Noto are no strangers to the world of Star Wars, with Segura having written a novel focusing on Poe Dameron and the Battle of Jakku limited series of comics, and Noto providing covers for various Star Wars projects.

“It’s a huge honor — and massive responsibility — to steer the Star Wars flagship, and I couldn’t ask for a better collaborator than Phil Noto, who is just a masterful artist, and a Star Wars visionary,” Segura told StarWars.com.

“I’ve been a giant Star Wars fan since A New Hope and have been lucky enough in the past decade to realize my childhood dream of drawing Star Wars as a job,” Noto added.

“Alex is an amazing writer and has come up with some great storylines and new characters for this series and I’m thrilled for the opportunity to bring them to life on the page! It’s also been exciting to draw the classic characters in the post-Return of the Jedi era because there’s no existing film or TV versions of them,” Noto said. “I get to create new looks for them while also having reference of the actors from the 80s to help sell the look of this timeline.”

The next iteration of Star Wars publishing fills the gaps between Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, told across three intertwined limited series all tied to the Battle of Jakku: Insurgency Rising, Republic Under Siege, and Last Stand.

“Now that we’ve put the period at the end of the Galactic Civil War with the Battle of Jakku, we can speed ahead into a new, uncharted era, with some new galactic threats, foes, and mysteries for our beloved heroes to grapple with, blending the familiar with the new and shocking,” added Segura. “These stories will be packed with action and the character moments Star Wars fans have come to expect, featuring twists on the galaxy and landscape we know, with an eye toward making sure people can jump in easily and with any issue. We can’t wait.”

Star Wars #1

Written by Alex Segura

Art by Phil Noto

Cover by Phil Noto

Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

AN EPIC NEW ADVENTURE BEGINS FOR LUKE, LEIA AND HAN IN THE WAKE OF RETURN OF THE JEDI !

New York Times best-selling author ALEX SEGURA launches the bold next era of STAR WARS.

LUKE SKYWALKER must defend the NEW REPUBLIC from a bloodthirsty gang of mercenaries!

HAN SOLO investigates a deadly underworld mystery — and saves a surprising ally!

LEIA ORGANA must grapple with a new alliance opposed to the goals of the New Republic!

Star Wars #1 goes on sale May 7, just in time for Star Wars Day.