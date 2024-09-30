Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku Preview Teases Return of the Jedi's Aftermath

The Rebellion may have won the Battle of Endor, but it doesn't mean the Empire will go away quietly in the night. When Marvel Comics acquired the license to publish Star Wars comics, the company spent time telling stories during the Original Trilogy, which includes Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back, and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. That era of storytelling is coming to a close, with Marvel moving to the time period after Return of the Jedi when the Rebellion toppled the Empire. The Battle of Jakku is a set of three limited series taking place post-Return of the Jedi, with its first installment setting up a new villain on the side of the Empire.

Marvel released the preview of Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku – Insurgency Rising #1 by Alex Segura, Leonard Kirk, Rachelle Rosenberg, and VC's Joe Caramagna. The preview begins in the Anoat Sector in the outer rim, hours after the Rebellion won the Battle of Endor. Since the Anoat Sector is lightyears away from Endor, word of the Empire's collapse hasn't made its way there. We see two Rebellion pilots being targeted by TIE fighters when we witness what's left of the second Death Star. It's remains drift away in space as the Rebellion celebration continues on Endor.

However, a defiant Imperial is going for a power grab, using a bit of "fake news" to keep those loyal to the Empire in line. Instead of telling the Anoat Sector that the Rebellion won, this Imperial lies and sends a broadcast signal declaring the Empire victorious, and the Rebellion defeated. It's not necessarily a bad play on his part, but there's only so long that he can keep this ruse going before his lies are uncovered.

"It's an unbelievable honor to be able to tell this lost story of Star Wars history, alongside so many amazing artists, in the pages of the three Battle of Jakku limited series," Segura said when The Battle of Jakku was announced. "Our story will be epic in scope – involving all the major characters you love, plus some new, exciting additions to the mythos. We'll not only give readers a front-row seat to the final battle of the Galactic Civil War – we'll reframe the aftermath of the Battle of Endor and introduce a new, menacing threat that will keep our heroes guessing. The goal for all of us is to turn up the volume and make sure this adventure stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the other stories of the era. As the Empire collapses, a new darkness arises!"

What is Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku – Insurgency Rising #1 about?

IN THE WAKE OF THE BATTLE OF ENDOR, CAN LUKE, LEIA AND THE NASCENT NEW REPUBLIC STAVE OFF AN UNEXPECTED — AND DEADLY — NEW THREAT? A DEFIANT IMPERIAL takes center stage — and goes on the offensive against the NEW REPUBLIC! LEIA makes a startling discovery in the forests of ENDOR! Who are the mysterious and deadly ACOLYTES OF THE BEYOND?! What is the new villain's connection to DARTH VADER? All this as the post-Return of the Jedi storytelling BEGINS!

The preview of Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku – Insurgency Rising #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, October 2nd.