Star Wars Announces The Mandalorian to Spin off Into Books and Comics

✖

Star Wars’ first live-action television show, The Mandalorian, is headed to comics and books. On Tuesday, Disney and Lucasfilm announced a publishing line that will expand the corner of the Star Wars universe introduced in the first season of The Mandalorian. The publishing program includes fiction and non-fiction books as well as comic book series from multiple publishers. The novels announced as part of the program will target a variety of different age ranges and reading levels. The cover to the art book The Art of the Mandalorian (Season One), created by Lucasfilm’s Doug Chiang, was revealed as part of the announcement. You can take a look below.

The Art of the Mandalorian (Season One) headlines a list of releases that also includes one of DK’s Ultimate Guides, an adult novel, and three books for younger readers. Here’s the list of titles and authors:

The Art of The Mandalorian (Season One) by Phil Szostak; cover by Doug Chiang

The Mandalorian: Original Novel (adult novel, Del Rey) by Adam Christopher

The Mandalorian: The Ultimate Visual Guide (DK) by Pablo Hidalgo

The Mandalorian: Allies & Enemies – Level Two Reader (DLP) by Brooke Vitale

The Mandalorian: 8×8 Storybook (title to be revealed later) by Brooke Vitale

The Mandalorian: Junior Novelization by Joe Schreiber

(Photo: Disney)

Marvel Comics (owned by Disney) and IDW Publishing will publish The Mandalorian comics. The announcement offered no details on the new comics. If The Mandalorian follows the pattern established by previous Star Wars comics, Marvel will publish titles for older readers, with IDW publishing comics for younger audiences.

The announcement also confirmed other upcoming The Mandalorian tie-in publications. They include magazine, novelty, and coloring and activity titles from Titan, Studio Fun, Crayola, Thunder Bay Press, Disney Publishing Worldwide, and Dreamtivity, as well as a Little Golden Book and a Screen Comix retelling the first season of the series.

The Mandalorian will debut its second season in October. Pre-production is already underway for a presumed third season of the series on Disney+.

The announcement doesn’t offer any clue as to when these titles will be released. The Mandalorian line is the first major Star Wars publishing initiative announced since news of The High Republic broke. The High Republic was delayed into 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Are you excited about the upcoming The Mandalorian books and comics? Let us know in the comments section. The first season of The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.