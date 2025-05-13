Street Sharks Funko Pop Lineup Adds Big Slammu and Ripster

Last year, Funko released the first Pop figure in the Street Sharks collection after Mattel revived the beloved ’90s animated series for its 30th anniversary with new 6-inch scale figures. Now, Big Slammu and Ripster join the previously released Streex Pop figure, and you can get yours from the links below.

Given the apparent success of the Street Sharks figures, we wouldn’t be surprised if Mattel and Funko release more in the future. Therefore, stay tuned to this page for more Street Sharks news.

In Street Sharks, a university professor named Dr. Robert Bolton and his partner Dr. Luther Paradigm create a machine known as the “gene-slammer” which is capable of changing aquatic animals into anthropomorphic hybrids by combining their DNA. In his attempt to prevent Paradigm from using this machine for personal power, Bolton is transformed into an unseen monstrosity, but escapes. Later, Paradigm gives Bolton’s four sons John, Bobby, Coop, and Clint the likeness of four different sharks.

When Dr. Paradigm captures their friend Bends, the resulting “Street Sharks” rescue him and the resulting battle causes Paradigm to be combined with piranha DNA (for which he is often nicknamed “Dr. Piranoid” by other characters). In subsequent episodes, Dr. Paradigm creates a variety of mutant animals to destroy the Street Sharks while attempting to persuade the inhabitants of their native metropolis of Fission City to imprison them. Of these mutant animals, a few sided with the Sharks themselves: namely Rox, Moby Lick, Mantaman, and El Swordo. You an watch the series for free on PlutoTV.