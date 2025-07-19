Now More Than Ever, This Fantastic Four Hero Deserves Their Own Solo Series

Often regarded as the heart and soul of the Fantastic Four, Sue Storm has needed a chance to break free from her family for a long time. When she was created in 1961, Sue was more or less a stereotype as the love interest. While she’s evolved from that in the years since, growing to be an incredible scientist and astronaut in her own right and perhaps the most powerful member of the team, she still hasn’t truly had her own time to shine. Sue has done and can do it all — except, seemingly, stand on her own but now is the time for that to change.

With Ryan North’s current run on the Marvel’s First Family, he’s done an incredible job at bringing Sue forward in the series. Being more level-headed than Reed, she stands well with the rest of her family and has led some of their best adventures in the run so far. With The Thing going solo right now, now would be the best time for Sue to go solo as well. Ben can always be battling the toughest hitters when he’s solo, Johnny is always chasing fame when he’s not with a new love interest every other issue, and Reed having never gone solo before he got his powers, he’d probably create a new invention. It’s Sue’s turn.

Sue Needs Stories of Her on Own

While there are some who might prefer Sue remain with the family rather than having her own stories, Sue is perhaps best-equipped of any of the Fantastic Four for solo adventures and there is precedent for it. The one other time she’s gone solo she ended up doing some spy work and it was great. Espionage proved to be a solid skill for Sue and coupled with her ability to work out issues with her enemies more than the rest of her team (and many other Marvel heroes for that matter,) there are a lot of opportunities for Sue to do something independent that would still serve the Fantastic Four.

Giving Sue a solo adventure playing into her skills would also show just how valuable to the team she is when she’s not caught in the shine of the other heroes. While Sue is massively intelligent on her own, she’s often overshadowed by Reed. Taking the opportunity to really highlight Sue’s intellect would be huge and would also help readers see her as more than just part of a team.

Going Solo Could Break Her Down as a Person Rather Than Just a Brainy Powerhouse

There’s also more to explore about Sue than merely her intellect or skills. Sue Storm notably has a dark side, Malice, Exploring her Malice side of things, while it has been done before, would be particularly interesting in a series focused entirely on Sue rather than Sue as a member of the team. Personal struggle and evolution — particularly when it comes to battling with one’s darker self — makes for incredible character development. It’s also incredibly human, which would add more of a personal dimension to the character that doesn’t reduce her to merely a wife and mother that happens to be a very smart superhero.

All in all, Sue has deserved a lot more than just one solo series to her name and it’s the perfect time to do so. With her popularity in Marvel Rivals and the anticipation for the new film, it’s an exciting time to be a fan of the Invisible Woman. It’s long overdue for her to get much more respect as more than just the heart of the team, she can stand out as the brains in a solo book while the rest can do the standard adventures.

