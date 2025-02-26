It’s clobberin’ time. As the rock of the Fantastic Four, Ben Grimm has contended with the likes of Doctor Doom, Galactus, Kang the Conqueror, the Super-Skrull, and Annihilus. He’s thrown down with the Hulk and wrestled D-Man. Outside the pages of The Fantastic Four — in titles like Marvel Two-in-One and his ’80s solo series The Thing — Ben’s battled just about every villain this side of Yancy Street, and that’s counting his cosmic adventures on Battleworld as “Rocky Grimm,” Space Ranger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not one to leave any stone unturned, the ever-lovin’ blue-eyed Thing is clobbering his way across the Marvel Universe in his first solo book since 2022. Over five issues, Marvel’s The Thing vol. 4 will pit the Aunt Petunia-exclaiming Thing against an unusual roster of villains, including the Serpent Society’s Sidewinder (recently featured in Captain America: Brave New World) and the deadliest man alive, the assassin Bullseye (featured in Daredevil: Born Again).

The five-issue series, from writer Tony Fleecs (Venom War: Wolverine) and artist Justin Mason (Sentinels), “sees Ben Grimm step away from the Fantastic Four to take down a criminal conspiracy with mysterious ties to his childhood on Yancy Street, fighting his way to the top as a one-man clobberin’ machine,” according to the synopsis. “But when the big bad puts out a hefty hit on him, he’ll have to battle a who’s who of classic Marvel villains from Bullseye to the unstoppable Juggernaut.”

“What I love about Ben Grimm is that he’s just a regular hardworking guy — who happens to have super powers,” Fleecs said. “He’s Jack Kirby. He’s not easily impressed by all of the outlandish, cosmic stuff constantly going on around him.

“The fun thing about this book is trying to figure out— ‘okay, then what WOULD surprise the Thing? What WOULD catch him off guard?’ In that spirit, we’re throwing every villain in the Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe at him,” Fleecs continued. “Trying to pit him against some opponents that you wouldn’t expect. Believe me, you’re gonna see ol’ Benjy clobber some guys he’s never clobbered before.”

The Thing #1 goes on sale March 5 and the series runs through July, just before Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25. The debut issue features variant covers by Greg Land (Ultimate Fantastic Four), Marco Checchetto (Ultimate Spider-Man), Pixar’s Ben Su, and a cover by Nick Bradshaw (Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis).

The Thing #1

THE THING CLOBBERS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE! Ben Grimm may be the strongest member of the Fantastic Four, but once upon a time, he was just a scrawny kid from Yancy Street. When an unexpected visitor from his past sends him on a search for a missing child, the Thing must unravel the mystery even if that means becoming a wanted man! Get ready to see the Ever-Lovin’ Blue-Eyed Thing versus every super-powered criminal and bounty hunter in New York City! Writer Tony Fleecs (Stray Dogs) and artist Leonard Kirk (STAR WARS: THE BATTLE OF JAKKU) give a glimpse into the history of the Thing that reminds you why Ben Grimm is the heart of the Marvel Universe…and why you don’t want to let him hear you say that!

The Thing #2

Targeted by Bullseye! Ben Grimm must protect his former tormentor from all of the hit men in New York. But even with his strength, will the Thing be enough to fend off the world’s deadliest assassin?

The Thing #1 Variant Cover by Greg Land

The Thing #1 Variant Cover by Marco Checchetto

The Thing #1 Variant Cover by Ben Su