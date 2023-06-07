Gene Simmons Details the Problem With Superman (Exclusive)

Gene Simmons has one big problem with Superman. In an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com about Gene Simmons upcoming coming book Dominatrix, he talked about the DC Comics hero and what his shortcomings were. Chris Killian spoke to the KISS superstar and he said that the character can just be hard to relate to when you drill right down on it. A lot of readers have said similar things when asked about a modern interpretation of The Man of Steel. Famously, there were reports that circulated last year about Warner Bros. trying to navigate these same pitfalls with bringing The Man of Tomorrow back to the big screen. However, if you listen to what Simmons is saying here, they might have their work cut out for them. Check out his interview up above.

"I remember Superman was never one of my favorite characters because he had no flaws," Simmons recalled. "If you're superhuman, you come from another planet." He would also joke, "What's you're daily routine? Uh, being shot and being impervious?"

Gene Simmons Reintroduces Dominatrix Comics

"Gene Simmons is a creative powerhouse and a comics aficionado to boot, one of the first to explore the convergence of music and comics, and just a huge inspiration for all that we do here," Opus Comics and Incendium founder, Llexi Leon said. "We're excited to launch our collaboration with a complete reimagining of Gene's Dominatrix series for the comics market."

"It's a huge thrill to reintroduce fans to Dominatrix with this fresh new take," series writer, Holly Interlandi chimed-in. "Gene has been so open to working with us and taking his characters and story in a new, yet somewhat familiar, direction. I'm looking forward to seeing what fans make of it all."

Gene Simmons's Dominatrix #1 (of 4)

Holly Interlandi (W) • S L Gallant (A) • Jim Balent (CA)

From the mind of the legendary Gene Simmons comes an action epic flavored with fetish fantasy! Dominique Stern is used to making people hurt-but they always ask for it first. When one of her sessions is interrupted by mysterious agents who seem to have hyper-strength, Dom's narrow escape leads her down the rabbit hole of a global conspiracy. Based on a story by Gene Simmons with scripts by Holly Interlandi (Cradle of Filth) and art by S L Gallant & Maria Keane (G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero).

