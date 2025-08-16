The 7 Best Vehicles in Comics That Aren’t Batman Related

As much as Batman gets the praise for having the best vehicles, not all of the best ones are his. Sure, he has a lot of cool rides like the Batmobile and the Batwing, but there are many more vehicles outside of those ones. After all, the Batmobile may be practical and looks cool but that’s not the be all end all of cool comic book vehicles. Giving everyone else a shot, we found the best vehicles that aren’t related to Batman or the Bat Family. As it turns out, there are lots of cool cars, planes, and more in comics and some funny ones, too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are the seven best vehicles that comics that aren’t related to Batman.

7) Thanos-Copter

It may not be the best but this vehicle is, well, iconic. It’s legacy has jumped off the page to screen, even. We’re talking of course about the Thanos-Copter. Why does Thanos need a helicopter? No idea even slightly, but it manages to be hilarious every time we see it. The pure absurdity of it alone earns it a spot on here on this list and, frankly, we’d like to see more of it in the future.

6) Hawkeye’s Sky Cycle

While it may only be number six on this list, it’s definitely taking our spot for what looks like the coolest thing to ride: Hawkeye’s Sky Cycle. The simplicity of it helps with it’s look plus it’s useful as well. Helping him out with some incredible archery shots, this vehicle is as practical as it is cool. Soaring the skies has never looked better than from the Sky Cycle.

The only drawback (no pun intended) is the further into the future we get the more this vehicle looks real. When it first appeared in comics, it looked super cool and kind of futuristic especially with those long foot rests, too. Now, it’s starting to look like something that could leap from page to reality. Which is kind of cool in its own way if you think about it.

5) The Arrowcar

It may be the goofiest thing possible but the Arrowcar has its charm. Doing nothing to debunk the idea that Green Arrow is a Batman copy in emerald, this vehicle is shaped like the end of an arrow and provides an element of Silver Age campiness anytime it shows up. Unfortunately, those times are fewer and further between. We’d love to see another comeback of it in the full someday though. While it might contrast with everything Chris Condon’s set up in his run currently it would be a sight for sore eyes. It may not make a ton of sense for an archer to have a super car, but this one is just too great to not see more of.

4) The Blackbird

One of the best jets in all comics has to be the X-Men’s Blackbird. Able to fly across the world at incredible speeds, it’s as sleek as it is quick. Designed by Beast, it’s one of the best designed ships, too. It gives the Avengers’ Quinjet a run for its money as well. It has even been known to fly in space on top of everything else, making it extremely practical as well. It’s one of the best jets in all of comics but it may be the best one in Marvel. It may not be the most iconic one but it does have its star power at least.

3) The Hell Cycle

Danny Ketch as Ghost Rider has the coolest motorcycle of any Ghost Rider in my opinion. Ghost Rider’s vehicle always changes with his host and becomes “hellified” if you will. As classic as Johnny’s bike is, Danny’s has the best look with the front shape of the bike. The design of this version of the bike makes it look more like a monster itself and it looks incredible, especially with fire. Pretty much any vehicle used by Ghost Rider could have made this spot but this one is just the best.

2) The Invisible Jet

Outside of the Batwing, this takes the cake for the best jet in DC. Does it make sense? Not really, but does it stand out? Yes. It’s another element to Wonder Woman’s mythos that just works for her. No matter what it’s origin is, it’s always going to be one of the coolest things she has. It’s lasted a long time at this point in time but we wouldn’t want it to go away. For quick and easy stealth to jump from coast to coast, the Invisible Jet has a lot of charm. As long as she can tell where it is, it’s good enough for fans.

1) Fantasticar

Whether it looks like a bathtub or the more car-looking versions, the Fantasticar is the coolest vehicle outside of the Batmobile, hands down. Able to hover and fly, it was already cool at that but being able to split into different ships, that adds a ton to it. Taking many different forms over the years it has been a cool vehicle from the jump and continues to be awesome even today. Literally every iteration of the Fantasticar is perfection, which is why it’s our top pick.

What’s your favorite vehicle that isn’t owned by a Bat? Let us know what you’re thinking.