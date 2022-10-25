The Darkness Live-Action Adaptation in the Works (Exclusive)

A live-action adaptation of The Darkness is in the works. Speaking with ComicBook.com at New York Comic Con earlier this month, series co-creator Marc Silvestri talked about the beloved Top Cow series, particularly a new The Darkness series that is set to come out in 2023. But when asked if that new series could "prime the pump" for adaptations, Silvestri said that there were "things going on", though there wasn't anything specific that he could reveal just yet.

"I cannot say anything," Silvestri said. "Look, it's like we're looking at here, it's like you just, you always have things going on. And I can say this, that we have something. But I can't say anything more than that. But I can assure you this, that if that thing that's potentially going on goes forward it'll be badass beyond belief."

Silvestri was able to be a bit more forthcoming about the new The Darkness comic book series, explaining that it's not a reimagining, but a reintroduction, something that would be of interest to those new to the character and also exciting for those who are already fans.

"I am writing a new Darkness series and it'll be coming out sometimes next year, so we'll be making announcements for that," Silvestri said. "And we're also bringing back Witchblade because that's the big question we get from everyone so we're gonna bring them back starting with new issue number ones, but yeah, Jack Estacado as The Darkness as you love him but not reimagining per se, just reintroducing. So, we're not really reinventing any wheels but for people that have not seen the book before or read the book — first of all, shame on them — but they are welcomed in and they'll get it from day one and for people that are familiar with it, thank you very much. You will not think that we are just retreading it because it'll feel fresh."

Created by Silvestri, Garth Ennis, and David Wohl, The Darkness follows the story of Jackie Estacado, a New York mafioso who, upon turning 21, inherits the curse of the Darkness, a cosmic entity that is the embodiment of the void of chaos. The Darkness has previously been adapted as a video game with The Darkness released in 2007, followed by The Darkness II in 2012.

Are you excited about the prospect of a live-action adaptation of The Darkness? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!