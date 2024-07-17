The Hobbit Graphic Novel Is Dirt Cheap For Prime Day 2024

J.R.R. Tolkien fans can experience The Hobbit in a new way thanks to a graphic novel release that features art by David Wenzel paired with a story that has been “carefully abridged from Tolkien’s classic novel”. The 144 page paperback book will collect the the three-issue series originally published by Eclipse Comics, which has been updated with new artwork.

The image above will give you an idea about what to expect, but the book is currently priced at only $9.81 on Amazon (57% off) for Prime Day, so it won’t break the bank to add it to your collection. While you’re at it, you might want to check out additional works by Tolkien that are on sale for Prime Day, which includes 71% off the Silmarillon Deluxe Edition.

What Is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 About?

Prime Video teased their new synopsis for the upcoming group of episodes, The Lord of the Rings is back: “In Season Two of The Rings of Power, Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will.”

“Building on Season One’s epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.”

“What I know and what I can say for a fact is that it’s going to be darker, and it’s going to be edgier and more character-driven,” Season 2 director Charlotte Brändström shared with MovieZine earlier this year. “I still think that we have some very interesting episodes coming up. I watched all of them over Christmas, just the cuts. I think it’s going to be a very good season. We tried to make it more gritty, a little bit more dirty I guess. And not in the image, but to make it as authentic as possible. We have some very surprising twists and turns in it as well.”

The Rings of Power cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani. Season 1 star Nazanin Boniadi will not be returning as the healer Bronwyn, having moved on from acting.

Stay tuned for updates on Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which is expected to premiere on Prime Video on August 29th