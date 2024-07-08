The Ultimates Assemble in New Marvel Preview

Marvel’s latest super team, the newest incarnation of The Ultimates, have officially formed. A new look at Ultimates #2 has surfaced online (via AIPT), ahead of the issue’s debut on Wednesday, July 10th. Written by Deniz Camp with art by Juan Frigeri and Federico Blee, Ultimates #2 is expected to further dive into the dynamic between Earth’s most unlikely mighty heroes. As the preview shows, the team have joined forces to challenge The Maker’s dark status quo, which leads, in part, to a violent confrontation in America’s capital.

“They’ve traveled six months into the future to escape death,” Camp told ComicBook in an exclusive interview earlier this year. “In that time, the Maker’s council has consolidated power and taken control of the narrative. The world believes the Ultimates were responsible for the destruction of Stark Tower, and the murder of thousands. That’s a bit of where the inversion comes in; in the original Ultimates, they were fighting terrorists. Our Ultimates *are* the terrorists, Or, at least, they’re perceived to be.”

What Is Ultimates #2 About?

SHOCKING SECRETS OF THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE REVEALED! Captain America reckons with the Maker’s dismantling of nations… by visiting the White House! Leading to a massive brawl between MIDAS and this young band of freedom fighters… but Midas has been holding a superhuman hostage as a power source! PLUS: The dark history of what used to be the United States on Earth-6160…

“Their basic mission is to overthrow the council and prepare the world for whatever is going to emerge from the Maker’s time-accelerated City in 18 months,” Camp continued. “To do that they plan to form an ‘Ultimates resistance network,’ the exact concept/mechanics behind which will be spelled out in the first issue. But what I can say is that every issue will be a complete, done-in-one story, and almost every issue is going to introduce a new version of a classic Marvel character. 18 months to build the Marvel Universe and free the world. No pressure.”

Keep scrolling to check out the first look at Marvel’s Ultimates #2.

Preview

Preview

Preview

Preview

Preview