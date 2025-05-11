Spider-Man Has a Weird New Love Interest (And I Don’t Know How to Feel About It)

Spider-Man has gone through his fair share of relationships over the years. When he’s not married to Mary Jane or constantly starting and ending things with Black Cat, Peter has been known to get around with all kinds of ladies across the Marvel Universe. From Captain Marvel to Mockingbird, Spider-Man has wooed them all, but his newest love interest might just be the strangest out of all them. Issue #3 of volume 7 of Amazing Spider-Man has brought back one of Spider-Man’s most dangerous villains, and now she has a crush on him. Itsy Bitsy has feelings for Spider-Man, which is very confusing and concerning when one considers that the character has been presented as Spider-Man and Deadpool’s shared kid.

Itsy Bitsy’s Origin is Already Weird

Itsy Bitsy real name is unknown, but she first showed up back in the underrated classic team up comic Spider-Man/Deadpool #8. Before she was an insane genetic experiment of a supervillain, Itsy Bitsy was a normal woman who turned to drugs to cope with the insanity of the world. She was eventually approached by Patient Zero, also called Jack Hammer, a man with a drive to take revenge on Spider-Man and Deadpool by any means necessary. He injected Itsy Bitsy with a cocktail mix of Spider-Man and Deadpool’s DNA, putting her through rigorous experimentation until he managed to make her into a perfect mix of the two of them, powers wise.

Itsy Bitsy now possessed the same strength, agility, and powers of Spider-Man and the healing factor of Deadpool. She was also enhanced with four extra arms and the ability to shoot razored organic webbing from her six hands. Patient Zero threw corrosive spit in there too for the heck of it. Oh, and she has the mental stability and love for wanton murder that Deadpool has on his worst days. It’s pretty hard to come up with a more terrifying concept for a villain, honestly.

Patient Zero unleashed her on New York to ruin Spider-Man and Deadpool’s reputations, killing people in their names. Unbeknownst to Peter, Patient Zero also had backing from Mephisto, who was using Itsy Bitsy to push Peter past the edge and have him kill, which would ensure Mephisto could take his soul. In the end, Deadpool sacrificed his own desire to stop killing by throwing Itsy Bitsy into an atomizer to disintegrate her, saving Spider-Man from having to cross the line himself. However, although neither hero noticed, Itsy Bitsy managed to survive. Now Itsy Bitsy is back and working with Hobgoblin, and her relationship to Spider-Man is way more confusing than it was before.

The Idea of Itsy Bitsy Being Into Spider-Man is Unsettling

Although he gets in the way of her mission to murder the unconscious Rhino, Itsy Bitsy actually refuses to kill Spider-Man, and instead tells him some valuable intel on the new drug that he was infected with. Supposedly Rhino was drugged on accident, and Spider-Man was injected with way more than anyone else as an experiment. Peter of course questioned what she was up to, and Itsy Bitsy replied that she has some serious unresolved feelings involving him, then kissed Spider-Man. Immediately after she pushed him off a bridge and took off.

I’m so vaguely uncomfortable with this development and the biggest reason is that even the character has positioned herself as Spider-Man’s daughter of sorts. She repeatedly referred to herself as such during her original appearance, even calling both Spider-Man and Deadpool her “daddies.” She called Spider-Man daddy again when she most recently reappeared, although given her feelings I’m now afraid she had a totally different definition in mind. And if she didn’t, well, she takes after Deadpool in the crazy department which somehow makes it all the worse.

I can’t imagine this relationship is ever anything other than one-sided, especially considering how close Spider-Man came to breaking his no killing rule the first time they fought, but the fact that Itsy Bitsy sees Spider-Man as her kind of dad and also thinks he’s hot just feels weird. It gives this particular story within Amazing Spider-Man #3 a bit of an ick factor, and not one that necessarily makes for a more interesting villain. It’s certainly a very weird turn for Marvel and I hope she resolves whatever complicated feelings Itsy Bitsy has soon, for everyone’s sake.