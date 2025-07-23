An Iconic Tim Burton Movie Is Getting a Sequel After More Than 25 Years

One of the many projects on Tim Burton‘s resume is getting an unexpected revival. The iconic filmmaker has made a name for himself with his eccentric blend of twisted, dark fantasy movies like Beetlejuice and its sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, The Night Before Christmas, and Edward Scissorhands. Burton has also worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, and not just on one project. For example, Burton and Johnny Depp have made dark movie magic together in several well-received films, and one of them is being revisited more than 25 years after it landed in theaters.

Entertainment Weekly reports Return to Sleepy Hollow is an upcoming comic book that will serve as a sequel to Tim Burton’s 1999 hit, Sleepy Hollow. Taking place 15 years after the events in Sleepy Hollow, the new comic will be released by IDW Publishing’s horror imprint, IDW Dark, and written by Eisner Award winner Casey Gilly (Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer) and drawn by Savanna Mayer, who makes their comics debut with the series.

Sleepy Hollow starred Johnny Depp as New York City police constable Ichabod Crane and Christina Ricci as Katrina Van Tassel, the daughter of a wealthy businessman. Ichabod travels to the town of Sleepy Hollow to investigate a string of decapitations being committed by the Headless Horseman. Katrina is the next target of the Headless Horseman and also falls in love with Ichabod as he fights to protect her. Return to Sleepy Hollow brings Ichabod back to Sleepy Hollow after making a name for himself as a debunker of occult claims across the world. He receives a letter urging him to return to investigate a string of unexplainable murders, reuniting him with his estranged love, Katrina.

image credit: IDW

“Sometimes an opportunity comes into my inbox and I know, deep in my soul, that I will become a feral creature if I don’t get to write it,” Gilly told EW in a statement. “Sleepy Hollow is one of those opportunities and once I saw Savanna’s incredible art, I knew it was meant to be.”

“I’ve always had a fascination with spiritualism, early Victorian funeral practices, and folklore, so combining them together in the world of Sleepy Hollow has made my elder goth heart so full,” Gilly continued. “It’s been delightful to create scripts for Savanna and to see their elegant, refined, and beautifully gory art make the book come alive. They are truly a talent to keep your eye on.”

“There was always a rumor going around about me in high school about how I just draw dead people all time. Well, now I get paid to draw dead people!” Mayer added. “Bones! Trees! Historical wear! I couldn’t ask for more. Based on amazing folktale source material from my home state, I couldn’t be more thrilled for my comic debut. With motifs of creepy trees, historical wear and gore, it’s a dream come true to draw Sleepy Hollow and I truly am spoiled for choice.”

“We are so honored to be able to continue the story of Tim Burton’s 1999 Sleepy Hollow. Fans of Sleepy Hollow, horror, gothic romance, and all things weird will find a lot to love in our series,” editor Riley Farmer said in a statement. “Casey Gilly has been putting together a story packed with bone-chilling murders, tender moments, and supernatural mysteries. And Savanna Mayer captures it all so beautifully, with haunting, gothic imagery that breathes life (and death!) into the story. Ichabod returns to Sleepy Hollow in a tale that is sure to knock your head off!”

Return to Sleepy Hollow #1 goes on sale October 29th, and will include variant covers by Audrey Estok, Abigail Larson, Louie de Martinis, Joëlle Jones, and Francesco Francavilla. Are you excited for more Sleepy Hollow? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!