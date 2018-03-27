Exclusive Preview: Lara Croft’s Showdown With Trinity Does Not Disappoint In Tomb Raider Survivor’s Crusade #4

Lara Croft has always excelled at punishing those who would underestimate her, and as the latest issue of Tomb Raider: Survivor’s Crusade shows, the consequences can be steep.

In Tomb Raider: Survivor’s Crusade #4, Lara Croft finds herself in a battle for survival, something she’s become accustomed to. Sure Trinity has the sheer numbers (and even the element of surprise), but that isn’t enough against sheer experience and tenacity, a combo Lara has in spades.

As you can see in our exclusive preview, Lara will put the hurt on a team of Trinity soldiers in ways they never expected, and not all of them will make it back out alive. That’s what happens when you challenge a Croft to a fight on their home terrain, and Lara knows exactly what buttons to push to take this team out in one brutal way after another. Nothing and no one is getting between Lara and the truth about her father’s death, and pity the poor fool that tries.

Okay, well, don’t pity them, but you don’t want to be them either. You can check out the preview in the gallery.

Tomb Raider: Survivor’s Crusade w#4 will also launch on Lara Croft’s birthday, and there are few better ways to celebrate!

Tomb Raider: Survivor’s Crusade #4 is written by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly with art by Ashley A. Woods, colors by Mike Atiyeh, and letters by Michael Heisler, with a cover by Hannah Fisher. The official description can be found below.

“Lara Croft is cornered. By visiting a remote temple discovered by her father, she walked right into Trinity’s trap. But Lara knows this shrines pitfalls like the back of her hand, and the ultimate survivor will do whatever it takes to escape and continue her search for the truth about Richard Croft’s death.

On sale on Lara Croft’s birthday!”

Tomb Raider: Survivor’s Crusade #4 hits comic stores on April 11.