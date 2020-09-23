Trick 'r Treat Comic Book Getting 10th-Anniversary Omnibus

✖

Ever since it was unveiled back in 2009, Michael Dougherty's Halloween-themed horror anthology movie Trick 'r Treat has developed a passionate following, with a comic book adaptation of the adventure being unveiled in 2010, an event being celebrated with an all-new 10th-anniversary omnibus collecting a series of formerly standalone comic books. In addition to the original graphic novel adaptation will be bonus stories featuring the lovable and deadly Sam, with the cover consisting of fresh artwork. This new omnibus is a must-have for Trick 'r Treat fans, with this book surely holding as over as we wait for details about a sequel ever moving forward.

From the deliciously dark imagination of Trick ‘r Treat creator Michael Dougherty (writer/director of the upcoming Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the horror hit Krampus, and the screenwriter of X-Men 2 and Superman Returns), comes the definitive Trick ‘r Treat comic book collection in celebration of the 10th anniversary of this beloved horror saga. For the first time, Legendary Comics brings fans the full compendium of twisted Halloween tales, brought to life by a top-notch team of creators including writers Zach Shields (Godzilla: KOTM, Krampus) and Todd Casey (Krampus), Eisner Award-winning writer Marc Andreyko (Batwoman), Eisner Award-winning artist Fiona Staples (SAGA), ZID (Skull Island: Birth of Kong; Lost in Space: Countdown To Danger), Stuart Sayger (Bram Stoker’s Death Ship), Stephen Byrne (Green Arrow), Grant Bond (Supernatural), Mike Huddleston (Man Bat), and Christopher Gugliotti (Texas Chainsaw Massacre).

Trick ‘r Treat, the graphic novel adaptation of the film, reveals four evocatively illustrated tales of horror interwoven into one unforgettable Halloween night as the unsettling figure known as Sam pays a visit to an unsuspecting community, wreaking havoc during the scariest night of the year.

(Photo: Legendary Comics)

And then in Days of the Dead, franchise icon Sam takes readers on a journey back through Halloween history with 4 chilling new Trick ‘r Treat tales. Discover old-world lovers whose romance takes a chilling turn and Western pioneers who discover the dark side of the frontier. Travel to 1950s Los Angeles for a tale of pure horror noir and into the heart of small-town America to see some pranksters taught a lesson they’ll never forget. Across centuries of Halloween horror, wherever fear lies, Sam will be waiting…

The Trick 'r Treat omnibus is on sale now.

