Ultimate Spider-Man Just Delivered a Heartwarming Reunion (And It’s About Time)

There have already been a ton of emotional moments in Ultimate Spider-Man, but a preview of this week’s issue adds another to the growing list. Peter Parker is still in the early days of his web-slinging career, but he’s already made a loyal ally in Harry Osborn, aka the Green Goblin. Spider-Man and Green Goblin have been fighting against Wilson Fisk and his Sinister Six, but things take a turn for the worse when Harry is killed by Kraven the Hunter. However, Harry is very much alive, thanks to his wife, Gwen Stacy, aka Mysterio. With Peter and his family in hiding, it’s time for him and Harry to reunite once again.

Marvel released a preview of Ultimate Spider-Man #18 by Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checchetto, Erick Arciniega, and VC’s Cory Petit. After Peter escaped from Kraven the Hunter, he went into hiding with his family out in the desert. However, Uncle Ben has kept Peter informed on what’s going on in New York. So Peter already knows Harry is alive before Harry flies into the desert on a plane. Peter, Mary Jane, and their daughter May are on an airstrip as Harry’s plane flies in, and Peter asks Mary Jane if she’s okay with their plan. Naturally, Mary Jane reassures Peter, saying, “… this is what you do.” Plus, Harry has a plan to end their days of running.

image credit: marvel comics

Harry jokes that he’s bothered Peter doesn’t look like he missed him much, and that his feelings are hurt. But all Peter can do his greet Harry with a big hug and a smile. Mary Jane tells Harry that Peter didn’t eat for a week after his “death,” which makes Harry feel better. Mary Jane asks Harry if he brought any babysitters with him, to which Harry says, “I sure did.” However, the preview for Ultimate Spider-Man #18 ends before we can see just who those babysitters are. My money is it being Uncle Ben and J. Jonah Jameson.

“War rages on in New York City!” the description of Ultimate Spider-Man #18 reads. “War rages on in New York City! Black Cat enlists Richard Parker’s aid in the Sinister Six turf war… and Spider-Man gains a surprising ally!”

Richard Parker met Black Cat while he was wearing Peter’s black picotech suit during his father’s absence. After a quick fight, Black Cat and Richard realized they had a lot more in common than they thought. They’re both following in their father’s footsteps, though Felicia Hardy doesn’t necessarily see herself as a criminal. There also appears to be a cute flirtation going on between the young Spider-Man and Black Cat.

Ultimate Spider-Man #18 goes on sale Wednesday, June 25th. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!