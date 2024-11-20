Ultimate Spider-Man Reveals SPOILER Knows Peter’s Secret Identity

Spider-Man can’t seem to keep his identity a secret in the Ultimate Universe. Whereas the Spider-Man of Earth-616 strives to keep his private and superhero lives separate, Ultimate Spider-Man continues to mix business with pleasure. Ultimate Spider-Man has been a superhero for a much shorter amount of time than his counterpart, gaining his superhuman abilities as a married father of two kids. Since Spider-Man is still learning the ropes when it comes to being a hero, mistakes are bound to happen, like your family discovering your secret identity. But what if someone unexpected learned that Peter Parker is Spider-Man? That could spell trouble for Spidey, or it could be a blessing in disguise. WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Ultimate Spider-Man #11. Continue reading at your own risk!

Ultimate Spider-Man #11 comes from the creative team of Jonathan Hickman, David Messina, Matthew Wilson, and VC’s Cory Petit. While the issue features the first confrontation between Spider-Man and Mister Negative, a member of Wilson Fisk’s Sinister Six, the real meat of the story takes place during a memorial for the lives lost when Tony Stark was framed for a terrorist attack during Ultimate Invasion. One of the victims was Aunt May, with Uncle Ben left as her widow.

Uncle Ben and Peter go to Memorial Park together, reminiscing on how it’s been one year since they lost Aunt May. When Uncle Ben tells Peter that Aunt May would love the work that he’s doing, Peter assumes Ben is talking about his Spider-Man photography. However, that’s not what Uncle Ben is referring to. After a brief period of standing in silence, Uncle Ben tells Peter that he figured out his nephew is Spider-Man.

Uncle Ben knows Peter Parker is Spider-Man

image credit: marvel comics

Ultimate Spider-Man made the controversial decision to flip the Spider-Man mythos on its head by shifting the Peter Parker/Aunt May relationship to Uncle Ben. Spider-Man fans have only really had Aunt May as a supporting character, so switching to Uncle Ben has made Ultimate Spider-Man unique. There’s also the entertaining pairing of Uncle Ben and J. Jonah Jameson as super sleuths and reporters.

Now that Uncle Ben knows about Peter’s double life, he can offer help and be a sounding board when Spider-Man needs advice. It also helps that Peter doesn’t have to hide anything from his closest family members, since they all know he’s Spider-Man. His daughter May was the first to discover her father was a superhero after finding Peter changing into his Spider-Man costume, with Mary Jane and their son Richard learning a couple of months later.

Uncle Ben does warn Peter to limit the number of people that know about his dual identities. Keeping this secret could save Peter’s life, and the lives of those he cares most about.