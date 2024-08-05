Ultimate Spider-Man Puts a Twist on Peter’s Internal Monologue in New Issue

A signature part of Spider-Man’s schtick just got a new take in the Ultimate Universe. The relaunch of the Ultimate Universe is underway, led by titles such as Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, Ultimate X-Men, and Ultimates. Ultimate Spider-Man is very different from its Earth-616 counterpart, with Spider-Man being married with two kids. We also have a heroic Green Goblin, and Uncle Ben is back alive, taking Aunt May’s place in Peter Parker’s supporting cast. As more and more of the Spider-Man mythos are introduced, one in particular stands out for the way Marvel has updated it for the times.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Ultimate Spider-Man #7. Continue reading at your own risk!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ultimate Spider-Man #7 comes from the creative team of Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checchetto, Matthew Wilson, and VC’s Cory Petit. It features Peter Parker and Harry Osborn having their Spider-Man and Green Goblin costumes studied and tinkered with by Dr. Otto Octavius, who fans know as Doctor Octopus. Otto works for Oscorp, and has uncovered some interesting tidbits about their suits. Both are made from Stark tech that contains onboard A.I.s that need to be turned on and mapped to a profile.

Spider-Man chooses himself to be his onboard A.I., meaning he can talk to himself during a fight. This is something Spider-Man was already doing, along with yapping nonstop to his enemies. Meanwhile, Harry Osborn chooses his father, Norman Osborn, to accompany him. This brings Norman Osborn back from the dead after he was killed in the terrorist attack orchestrated by The Maker’s council and framed on a young Tony Stark.

Peter Parker’s internal monologue is an onboard A.I. in Ultimate Spider-Man #7

Marvel teases Ultimate Hawkeye

Marvel released its October 2024 solicitations for the Ultimate line, which includes Ultimate Black Panther #9, Ultimates #5, Ultimate Spider-Man #10, and Ultimate X-Men #8. While each contains interesting developments, Ultimates #5 is the title bringing in Ultimate Hawkeye. At this time it’s unknown if this Hawkeye is Clint Barton, Kate Bishop, or another character entirely, though we do get to see what their costume looks like on covers by Dike Ruan and Inhyuk Lee. Hawkeye is wearing a bodysuit with the signature color pattern, holding a bow and arrow. Hawkeye’s long hair is pulled back in a ponytail with two feathers sticking out of it.

The solicitation for Ultimates #5 reads, “Hawkeye No More? Not for long! A new challenger approaches when an unknown civilian picks up a discarded bow and arrow – and refuses to let the Ultimates reclaim the stolen Stark Tech! Captain America tries to settle the dispute, leading to an action-packed brawl of arrows versus shields! Meanwhile, the Ultimate Hellfire Club is up to something…”