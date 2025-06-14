Ultimate X-Men introduces the Weirdest Version of Rogue

The new Ultimate Universe has been extremely popular, with readers getting very different versions of familiar Marvel characters. Ultimate X-Men was the epicenter of this, taking the concept of mutants, adding in a heaping helping of Japanese culture, and creating a horror manga X-Men comic unlike any other X-Men book ever. Ultimate X-Men has been fantastic, especially for readers who wanted something different from the X-Men. Writer/artist Peach Momoko has been introducing new versions of classic X-Men, finding new ways to use familiar characters. While not every X-Men fan has been happy with Ultimate X-Men, it’s been quite a ride, and the latest issue is no different. Readers get to see some flashbacks, which introduces a new version of a beloved Marvel superhero — Rogue.

Rogue is one of the most important characters in the history of the X-Men. From her relationship with Mystique and Destiny, her love affair with Gambit, and the way that the character has grown and changed, Rogue has earned her high place in the esteem of Marvel fans. It was teased that Ultimate X-Men would be getting a new Rogue, but I don’t think readers were ready for this version. There’s something undeniably weird about this version of Rogue, and it makes this one of the more entertaining issues of Ultimate X-Men so far.

The New Rogue Actually Is Quite Similar to the Original and That’s the Weird Part

Ultimate X-Men #16 kicks off several months in the past, after the big fight between the X-Men and the Children of the Atom. Nico and Mori are trying to figure out where to find the Armor and the Children of the Atom are, and talk it out at a cafe. They go to leave as another girl, one with brown hair and white forelocks, walks in, bringing up the Children of the Atom where she can hear them. She ends up finding Nico’s grandmother’s book, where she keeps much of the information that she’s gained since she started hanging out with the X-Men. Nico realizes it’s gone and her and Mori turn around, only to find the young woman there. The girl introduces herself as Futaba, and the three of them go back to the cafe to talk things out. She knows who the Children of the Atom are, and warns Nico and Mori not to mess with them, while dangling the location of the Children’s new church. However, she tells them that if they need any help against the Children of the Atom, they shouldn’t hesitate to call her and she hands them a card with her information on it. After that, the issue jumps to the present day, with Nico trying to find Armor at the new Children of the Atom base. She ends up fighting Surge and is captured. At the end of issue, Kanon, the Psylocke of the 6160 X-Men, is talking to her brother and he asks her if she’s in touch with his ex-girlfriend Futaba.

From the moment she enters the book, it’s obvious that Futaba is the Rogue of this universe. She has the trademark hair, and is wearing green, one of Rogue’s main colors, as well as long white gloves. Her clothes cover her skin completely, except for her face. In Japanese, futaba means double leaf or two leaves, which is a rather interesting name for Rogue. It could be referencing the fact that Rogue absorbs the minds of people she touches, implying that she has another personality in there already. She also speaks with the same Southern diction that Rogue does — there are a lot of y’alls in her speech. This is the most bizarre thing about the character. It’s just funny to think of Rogue speaking Japanese, and still saying y’all. There is actually a Japanese word for y’all — minna, which is based off the word minasan — and it makes the situation even funnier.

Futaba Has a Lot To Live up To

Rogue has grown so much as a characters over the decades of her existence. She joined the X-Men after destroying the mind and taking the powers of Carol Danvers. No one trusted her — she didn’t trust herself — and it took time for the X-Men to warm up to her as a person. However, she proved her bona fides and became an iconic X-Man. Ultimate X-Men is a very different book from any other X-Men book out there, so bringing in a version of Rogue is going to be very interesting.

We don’t really know much about Futaba yet. We don’t how her powers work, and the only thing we know about her past is that she used to date Tatsuya, Kanon’s brother. However, the fact that she still speaks like Rogue says a lot about her as a character. She seems to be the same kind of person as Rogue is, trying to help those who need it, and has her own secrets. She knows all about the Children of the Atom, which is something very rare. There are a lot of places to take this character, and it’ll be great to see how she develops.

Ultimate X-Men #16 is on sale now.