Uncle Scrooge Reveals the One Thing More Precious to Him Than Gold or Treasure

Marvel has even more adventures in store for Scrooge McDuck. The character affectionately known as Uncle Scrooge has made a name for himself by valuing his precious fortune, which he keeps in his money bin. He’s appeared across different iterations of the DuckTales animated series as well as Disney shorts and movies, but his next adventure will be his most challenging. In the process, fans of Uncle Scrooge will learn that there is something he values over gold and treasure, and if he doesn’t overcome this threat, Uncle Scrooge may lose it forever.

Scrooge McDuck returns in a new Marvel comic titled Uncle Scrooge: Earth’s Mightiest Duck by writer Jason Aaron and a host of artists that include Giuseppe Camuncoli, Mahmud Asrar, and Ciro Cangialosi. Aaron penned the Uncle Scrooge & the Infinity Dime one-shot and is back for another tale that blends the world of Scrooge McDuck with Marvel Comics superhero storytelling. Covers for the first two issues are revealed, along with story details that reveal Uncle Scrooge is facing a battle where he’s trapped inside his own mind and has to fight to preserve his precious memories.

“Scrooge McDuck is one of the greatest heroes in the history of comics, bar none,” Aaron said. “It was a thrill to get to write him in the pages of Uncle Scrooge & the Infinity Dime, as we took him on a journey across the multiverse. With this new series, I knew we’d have to go bigger, not just by incorporating more Marvel artists into the mix, but by sending Scrooge on the most epic story of his career, as he fights to save the one thing more precious to him than gold or any exotic treasure: his own memories of a life of adventure.”

It’s interesting to find out that Uncle Scrooge would value his memories of adventures over the gold and treasures he’s amassed in his illustrious career. He’s always been shown as being somewhat greedy and possessive of his gold, always fighting to stop attempted takeovers from his rogues gallery. However, it’s those memories that will always live on inside you. You can’t take your gold and treasure with you to the afterlife, but you hopefully will always have your memories to look back on. Even someone like Uncle Scrooge recognizes the value in that.

UNCLE SCROOGE: EARTH’S MIGHTIEST DUCK #1 (OF 4)

Written by JASON AARON

Art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, MAHMUD ASRAR, CIRO CANGIALOSI & MORE

Cover by GABRIELE DELL’OTTO

Virgin Variant Cover by GABRIELE DELL’OTTO

Variant Cover by MARK BROOKS

Variant Cover by J. GONZO

Variant Cover by CHRISSIE ZULLO

On Sale 8/13

The planet has been conquered by alien invaders, the CONNOISSEURS, nefarious hoarders of the rarest antiquities from throughout the cosmos. As they tear the Earth apart, pillaging its fabled treasures, only the world’s greatest adventurer can possibly stop them. But SCROOGE McDUCK is facing a battle unlike any he’s ever fought, trapped inside his own mind, fighting to preserve his most precious memories. From writer Jason Aaron (UNCLE SCROOGE & THE INFINITY DIME, plus some other things) and an extravagance of all-star artists comes the most epic adventure in Duck history.

UNCLE SCROOGE: EARTH’S MIGHTIEST DUCK #2 (OF 4)

Written by JASON AARON

Art by ARIO ANINDITO & MORE!

Cover by GABRIELE DELL’OTTO

Variant Cover by DAVID LOPEZ

Variant Cover by PACO MEDINA

Variant Cover by FRANCESCO MOBILI

On Sale 9/17

