Venom Island Concludes in Exclusive Venom #25 Preview

Marvel Comics are back in a major way, and leading the charge is the infamous Venom. The 25th issue of Donny Cates' Venom standalone series brings the Venom Island storyline to an end in a massive special issue, with art from longtime Venom artist Mark Bagley. This conclusion to Venom Island is now available to purchase online and in comic book stores, but we've got an exclusive preview of the action to show off the exciting issue.

In this new issue, Eddie has become an unwilling host to the Carnage symbiote, which marks the first time these two entities have bonded in the history of Marvel Comics. Eddie wants to put a stop to Carnage once and for all, and he will take any opportunity to do so.

Venom #25 also includes a reunion between Venom co-creator David Michelinie and Ron Lim, who worked on the original Venom: Lethal Protector series alongside Bagley.

Excited about the massive Venom Island conclusion? Check out the cover to the issue below, followed by the first five pages!