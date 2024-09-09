Venom Reveals an All-New Look for the Prince in Black

The Prince in Black has updated his look for Marvel's Venom War. The crossover event pits father vs. son, as Eddie Brock and Dylan Brock gather their troops to decide who will be the one true Venom of the Marvel Universe. While this is going on, the villainous Meridius – a future version of Eddie Brock – has seemingly teamed with Cletus Kasady to unleash a zombiote horde across New York City. Spider-Man has also gotten involved, with the Venom symbiote seeking him out and bonding with Spidey once again. With battlelines drawn, it's time for Dylan to make his presence known with an all-new costume.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Venom War #2. Continue reading at your own risk!

Venom War #2 comes from the creative team of Al Ewing, Iban Coello, Frank D'Armata, and VC's Ariana Maher. It features a fight between Spider-Man and Eddie Brock, who takes on his violent Bedlam persona in a throwdown with the web-slinger. While all this is taking place, Dylan watches on the sidelines with Toxin, Flexo, Red Goblin, and Sleeper. The four other symbiotes look to Dylan for guidance since he's their leader. Spider-Man makes the argument that he's a better host for Venom while Eddie and Dylan work out their differences. The only problem is it appears Dylan may want Venom back for himself too.

(Photo: Dylan Brock takes on a new look as the Prince in Black in Venom War #2 - Marvel Comics)

Marvel reveals a massive upgrade for Venom

Eddie Brock / Bedlam improves his odds against Spider-Man by digesting Tyro and Wilde. The fight with Spider-Man is getting out of control, forcing Dylan Brock to make a decision. Toxin, Red Goblin, Flexo, and Sleeper look to Dylan for leadership, even with him symbiote-less. However, that doesn't last long, as Dylan finally speaks up and instructs Flexo and Sleeper to form on him.

Next thing we see is our Prince in Black calling out to Spider-Man and Eddie to stand down, with Dylan wearing the symbiotes of Flexo and Sleeper as a new suit. It's a pretty cool looking design, with the Prince in Black rocking black, red, yellow, and blue across his entire body. The wrestling announcers hype the costume change, calling Dylan a new challenger that turns this into a triple threat match that will be continued in Venom War #3.