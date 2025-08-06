Vision and Scarlet Witch Make a Shocking Return to WandaVision (And We’re Sad All Over Again)

Marvel is finally giving fans a second season of WandaVision, but in the most unorthodox way possible. WandaVision kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe era on Disney+. The show featured Wanda Maximoff and Vision, though the latter died during Avengers: Infinity War. The primary Vision of WandaVision was created by Wanda, along with their sons Billy and Tommy. Once Wanda dropped her hex over the city of Westview, Vision, Billy, and Tommy faded from existence. Fans have longed to see more of WandaVision‘s story, and while Agatha All Along did some of that, the comics contribute in the saddest way possible.

WARNING: Spoilers for The Vision & The Scarlet Witch #3 below.

The Vision & The Scarlet Witch #3 is by Steve Orlando, Lorenzo Tammetta, Jacopo Camagni, Ruth Redmond, and VC’s Travis Lanham. It picks up after the events of the second issue, where Vision and Scarlet Witch entered Grim Reaper’s Graverealm, where they were greeted by Vision’s deceased son, Vin. It should be noted that Vision has undergone a transformation of his own after nearly being killed by Grim Reaper. Scarlet Witch used chaos magic to save Vision, transforming him into an all-new white form with heightened emotions.

Vin tells Vision and Scarlet Witch that Grim Reaper has laid out some games for the two of them to play. These games are meant to attack Vision and Scarlet Witch at their emotional core. First up is a danse macabre, aka the Dance of Death, which Vision and Scarlet Witch pass. However, the next game/test is a family affair. Because Vin isn’t Vision’s only son. Vision and Scarlet Witch must live out an entire day with their sons, which includes Billy and Tommy from WandaVision.

Marvel’s WandaVision Revival Leaves Us in Tears

Scarlet Witch is less than pleased with the option of spending a day with her sons, Billy and Tommy. Vision and Scarlet Witch never got to experience happiness like this, which is why Grim Reaper is trying to torture them with it. Billy and Tommy were taken from them by Mephisto and only returned years later as the Young Avengers Wiccan and Speed, respectively. The final episode of WandaVision ended with Vision and Wanda tucking Billy and Tommy into bed and saying goodnight, right before the hex took them away. Their loss, along with Vision, is what pushed Wanda to use the Darkhold to search the multiverse for them in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Emotionally, it’s too much for Scarlet Witch to bear. But she doesn’t have to bear it alone. Vision is right beside her. No matter the pain, if they intend to find and stop the Grim Reaper, they have to be the family they never got to become. So, in a sense, this is a return to WandaVision with Vin added to the family dynamic. Vision and Scarlet Witch get to give their kids one perfect day. Vision points out that if they spend their time mourning, it would only please Grim Reaper. But they can use it as a fleeting gift to their kids.

Vin, Billy, and Tommy are already acting as if they’ve been brothers their whole lives. They play together on the floor of their house, holding action figures of Vision, Scarlet Witch, and Quicksilver. If all they have is one day, then Vision and Scarlet Witch are going to live it out to its fullest extent. We see family photos of the kids playing with the water hose outside, everyone eating a family meal at the table, Vision and Wanda washing dishes afterwards, the parents helping the boys with homework, the kids playing video games and baking dessert, and finally, movie night on the couch.

It’s all the best parts of WandaVision that fans absolutely loved. Once Billy and Tommy were aged up, they became integral parts of WandaVision, and even helped in the fight against Agatha Harkness. Fans have continuously called for their return, and we thankfully got Billy’s official return as Wiccan in Agatha All Along.

Hopefully, one day Vision and Scarlet Witch will be reunited in the MCU. Vision will return with his own WandaVision spinoff on Disney+, rumored to be called Vision Quest. Meanwhile, Scarlet Witch seemingly perished in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though we never saw a body. At some point, the MCU will officially assemble the Young Avengers, which means Vision and Scarlet Witch won’t be too far behind.