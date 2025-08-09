The 6 Most Powerful Female Warriors in Wakanda History

The new Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ animated series, Eyes of Wakanda, has shown that the history of powerful female warriors goes back thousands of years. While there have been female Black Panthers, the female warriors in this series are not royalty, and many are outsiders who fight for their country, often taking down entire armies. The most obvious female warriors in Wakanda are the Dora Milaje, but there are more, including members of the Wakandan secret police, the Dogs of War. These characters prove that there is much more to this highly advanced African country than its king, and it is women who ensure that it has survived so many years.

Here is a look at the most powerful Wakandan warriors in Marvel Comics history, including warriors and Black Panthers. It only includes characters from the comics, so MCU originals like Noni will not be included.

6) Aneka & Ayo (The Midnight Angels)

Aneka and Ayo have a complicated history in Wakanda. The two women were brought in to train for the Dora Milaje, and Ayo reacted with hostility to Aneka at first. However, they soon turned into love, and that is when their lives changed. When Aneka killed a chieftain who was assaulting the women in his village, Queen Ramonda sentenced her to death. Ayo refused to accept this, stole the Midnight Wngel armor prototypes, and broke her out. The two outcasts then began to protect Wakandan people that the Royal Family overlooked. Not even T’Challa could stop them when Kenzi interfered. Shuri finally worked out an agreement to find peace between them and T’Challa. When T’Challa created a democratic system of government, it was thanks to the Midnight Angels’ efforts.

5) Nakia

Nakia was very different in Marvel Comics than she was in the MCU. In the movies, she was T’Challa’s greatest love, but someone who left Wakanda to become a spy for the country when she realized he could never fully commit to her. However, in Marvel Comics, Nakia trained to become a Dora Milaje with her childhood friend Okoye when she developed an infatuation with T’Challa, something that remained unrequited. This caused Nakia to become unhinged, and she soon turned evil, killing T’Challa’s actual lover when she was assigned to protect her. She even allowed Killmonger to genetically alter her, granting her superhuman powers and transforming her into the villain Malice.

4) Shuri

Shuri has a unique place in Black Panther history, as she was the first and only person to earn the respect of Bast by acting as Black Panther without the herb giving her powers. Bast can refuse anyone who eats the magical herb if the Panther goddess deems them unworthy. Killmonger was unworthy, as was Shuri. However, Shuri took on the role anyway and fought valiantly to defend Wakanda, at which time Bast granted her the powers of the Black Panther as a show of respect. On top of her powers from the herb, Shuri is a master combatant and has one of the most intelligent minds in Wakanda, able to solve problems and win battles with her mind, even when she isn’t able to fight hand-to-hand.

3) Queen Nehanda the Wise

Queen Nehanda the Wise is one of the greatest Black Panther warriors in history, and she fought alongside the Avengers of 1,000 AD. She proved her might early when she defeated her brother in ritual combat to become the second-ever queen of Wakanda when she was 20. She was also only the second Black Panther since Mosi to leave Wakanda to help fight a worldwide threat. At that time, she even wielded Mjolnir in battle once when a young Thor fell to injury. Nehanda is also the Black Panther who formed the Dora Milaje to protect the queen. Unlike many Black Panthers, Nehanda is also trained in sorcery, enabling her to accomplish feats that future generations would have to rely solely on technology to achieve.

2) Okoye

Okoye remains the most powerful Dora Milaje warrior of her generation. She began training for he role alongside her childhood friend Nakia. However, while Nakia became obsessed with T’Challa, Okoye only cared about becoming a stronger warrior, and that led to her role as the mightiest of the Dora Milaje. Okoye was there to protect T’Challa at his lowest points, and she impressed her king enough that he assigned her to a lead role in the Agents of Wakanda, a secret intelligence organization he put together while serving as the Chairman of the Avengers. Okoye is also a major player in the MCU, and while she showed her might there, her Marvel Comics character is just as mighty, second only to one person to defend Wakanda from outside threats.

1) Storm

Storm is not a Wakandan by birth. However, when she married T’Challa in one of the best Black Panther storylines in Marvel Comics, she became part of the nation. Even when T’Challa ended their marriage after she sided with the mutants in Avengers vs. X-Men and Namor demolished Wakanda, she remained a loyal ally to the African nation. Ororo and T’Challa had known each other since they were young, and their love story was a great one. This was particularly helpful when Wakanda needed to battle powerful outside forces, as Storm is an Omega-Level mutant with the power to control all forms and facets of the weather and atmosphere. There is no limit to her mutant powers, and she is also the Avatar of Life, making her a goddess as well. While not a Wakandan by birth, Storm remains the most powerful warrior anytime the country needs her to step up.