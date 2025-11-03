Walking Dead Creator’s New Comic Just Became One of the Biggest Debuts

The man who made The Walking Dead and Invincible has done it again with his latest comic series. Lauded comic book icon Robert Kirkman has been having a banner few years, not just from turning his successful comic book IPs into household names with popular television adaptations, but from overseeing the shared G.I. Joe/Transformers franchise, the Energon Universe (also soon to be hitting television screens everywhere). And Kirkman’s hot streak continues as his newest original idea, the epic fantasy series Skinbreaker, has officially become one of Image’s hottest-selling comics in years.

Image Comics themselves revealed Skinbreaker’s debut achievement on its website, revealing their top ten releases for September 2025. Many of the usual suspects were on there (including all of the Energon Universe titles, with Transformers #24 ranking at #3). But Skinbreaker #1 by Kirkman and David Finch (Batman: The Dark Knight, Wonder Woman) took the top spot at #1, even outselling Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #5, also written by Kirkman. Image Comics hyped up its newest release, calling Kirkman and Finch’s new series “a launch that felt like an event from page one.“.

Robert Kirkman’s Skinbreaker is a Huge Victory for Original Ideas

For the past few decades, Robert Kirkman has made a name for himself making big, dynamic worlds filled with rich histories and yes, plenty of violence. Skinbreaker continues that streak, taking readers into an epic fantasy world that introduces them to the aging Chieftain Enor, who’s time to hand over his mighty weapon, the titular Skinbreaker, down to his heir Anok. With only two issues published so far, this series is making a heavy impact with readers and now Image Comics confirms it. Skinbreaker is an absolute hit among comic book fans.

While Image Comics is home to many more original IPs than say, Marvel or DC, it’s clear that some of the publisher’s heaviest hitters are franchises that fans are familiar with (though, to be fair, the Energon Universe is very good). Its rare that we see comic book readers flock to a new IP, even though we all seem to be clamoring for something new. Thankfully, Skinbreaker is proving that yes, fans are ready for new ideas, and when they’ve got a powerhouse team like Kirkman and Finch behind them, the readers will show up to support it.

If people want fresh content when it comes to comic books, its important to highlight when original ideas succeed. While there’s nothing wrong with books that are based on existing IPs, comics are stronger as a whole when new, original ideas thrive. Skinbreaker’s success outselling things like Invincible and the Energon Universe titles is a fantastic sight and its a good signal to the industry that readers are ready for more exciting, fresh content.

