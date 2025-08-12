Invincible and Walking Dead Creator Reveals Trailer for New Action Series

A new action-adventure series is on the way from Robert Kirkman, the visionary mind behind Invincible and The Walking Dead. Both titles began as comic books before being adapted for the small screen. The Walking Dead has spawned several spinoffs, while Invincible is one of the most popular adult-animated series going today. While Kirkman may be busy with Hollywood projects, he hasn’t forgotten his comic book roots. Along with crafting the Energon Universe with Transformers and G.I. Joe comics, he’s also creating new titles like Skinbreaker. A trailer for the visionary story teases some of the epic action awaiting fans.

Skybound and Image Comics revealed the trailer for Skinbreaker by writer Robert Kirkman (Invincible, The Walking Dead), artist David Finch (Batman, New Avengers), colorist Annalisa Leoni (Invincible Universe: Battle Beast), and letterer Rus Wooton (TRANSFORMERS). Skinbreaker tells the story of a people on the verge of collapse and their fight for survival as the many threats they face close in for the kill.

Robert Kirkman Hopes For Another Breakthrough Comics Hit With Skinbreaker

“I have wanted to work with David Finch for the entirety of my career,” said Robert Kirkman. “We’ve gotten close many times over the years, but we wanted our collaboration to be something truly special. Skinbreaker is that series. I feel like this book is a high-water mark for both our careers. An action epic that is unrelentingly brutal but also contains a ton of emotion and heart. It’ll shock you and make you cry.”

“Skinbreaker is a labour of love. It’s a story that resonated very deeply for me, and it’s been the privilege of my career to help bring it to life,” said David Finch. “Everyone involved has put every last ounce of effort into this book and I couldn’t be more excited and proud to finally share it with you.”

Enor has led his tribe for many seasons, but his time as Chieftan is coming to an end. He wields the mighty Skinbreaker, but at his age, he can barely lift it. Will Enor’s reluctant heir, Anok, take over before their world falls to ruin? As a bloody power struggle begins, an even bigger threat lurks in the darkness beyond their village.

“This is the finest work of David Finch’s already masterful career,” said Sean Mackiewicz, SVP, Publisher, Skybound. “Together Robert Kirkman and David have created a savage, new world full of wonders and creatures that have to be seen to be believed. Only two absolute comic book legends working at the top of their game could create Skinbreaker.”

“I’ll give two quotes,” Kirkman added. “David Finch is one of the greatest comic artists to ever live. This is the artist who made Moon Knight outsell Batman. Even a casual glance at any of his work in Skinbreaker will prove to you that this is historic material. His work on this series has to be seen to be believed. It would be impossible to overhype it.”

A special Treasury Edition of Skinbreaker #1 will also be released. It will feature a series long 10” x 14” presentation of the series. This is a commemorative oversized format, presented on deluxe newsprint, so collectors will surely want to get their hands on this.

Covers for Skinbreaker #1 include an open-to-order portrait variant cover by Finch and incentive variant covers by artists Ryan Ottley, Lorenzo De Felici, Eric Canete, and Tony Moore. Additionally, the program includes a 1:1000 incentive CGC signed/graded foil version of Finch’s main cover signed by both Finch and Kirkman, a die-cut foil mask cover, and a very special 1:2500 Finch Original Art Sketch Cover.

Skinbreaker #1 and Skinbreaker #1 Treasury Edition go on sale Wednesday, September 24th. Let us know your thoughts on the trailer in the comments below!