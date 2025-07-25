Wolverine and Batman Crossover Has All the Makings of a Box Office Juggernaut

The upcoming crossover between Marvel and DC will feature a unique meeting between Wolverine and Batman. The Big 2 of comic book publishers are giving fans the crossover they’ve been asking for with the Marvel one-shot Deadpool/Batman #1 in September, followed by DC’s Batman/Deadpool #1 in November. Both comics will feature several backup stories involving other Marvel and DC characters, like Daredevil/Green Arrow and Captain America/Wonder Woman. A new set of crossovers has been announced, featuring alternate versions of Wolverine and Batman that fans may not have expected but will surely look forward to.

Marvel announced new backup stories for Deadpool/Batman #1 at a Retailer Exclusive Panel at San Diego Comic-Con. One of those backup stories includes Wolverine (Old Man Logan)/Batman (The Dark Knight Returns), written and drawn by Frank Miller. This features Frank Miller’s return to The Dark Knight Returns, the iconic story that has been adapted into other media, including a set of animated movies and inspiration for Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The Dark Knight Returns finds Bruce Wayne returning to crime-fighting after a decade of retirement, culminating in a battle against Superman.

Old Man Logan was written by Mark Millar with art by Steve McNiven. It took place in an alternate universe where Wolverine was tricked into killing the X-Men by a group of supervillains. It also served as the inspiration for the feature film Logan. Two of the more popular alternate future versions of Wolverine and Batman will meet for the very first time, with the story and art being created by the legendary Frank Miller.

Wolverine vs. Batman Needs to Happen on the Big Screen

Just think what would happen if Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine crossed paths with any of the previous Batman actors. It could be Michael Keaton, George Clooney, Ben Affleck, or Christian Bale, fans would be excited for it. Since Marvel and DC are giving fans a clash between Old Man Logan and The Dark Knight Returns Batman, it would make even more sense for it to be Jackman and Keaton suiting up across from each other.

An entire movie could be dedicated to this Wolverine/Batman crossover and not even include other heroes or villains. The same can be said for it existing in either the Marvel or DC Universe. Gotham City would make the most sense, since it’s an iconic location that could serve up a lot of drama.

Deadpool/Batman #1 finds Wade Wilson hired for a mercenary contract in Gotham City, bringing him into the crosshairs of the World’s Greatest Detective. The one-shot is penned by writer Zeb Wells with cover and interior art by Greg Capullo.

“After writing Amazing Spider-Man for 60 issues, I told Marvel I needed a break,” Wells said. “Marvel told me I could do that or I could write a comic starring Deadpool and Batman with the best Batman artist of our generation. I no longer needed a break. In Batman we’ve found someone who has even less time for Deadpool’s antics than Wolverine, but a city-wide threat from the Joker makes strange bedfellows (literally, if Deadpool had his way). It’s been a blast letting Deadpool loose in Gotham City and watching what happens.”

“Am I dreaming? This crossover is likely to be the high point of my career…and, I’ve had a great career,” Capullo added. “Some of my earliest work (many years ago) was on X-Force, so Deadpool and I go way back. More recently, I spent 10-plus years drawing Batman at DC. The idea that I get to do a crossover event with Deadpool and Batman…If I am dreaming, please don’t wake me!”

Marvel/DC: Deadpool/Batman #1 goes on sale September 17th. Let us know your thoughts on the crossover between Wolverine and Batman in the comments below!