X-Force #3 Covers Tease a Showdown With a Marvel Legacy Character (Exclusive)

Forge and his X-Force squad are about to tangle with a legacy character fans may have forgotten about. With the Krakoa era of X-Men comics officially coming to an end this week, fans can look forward to a relaunch of the franchise under X-Men: From the Ashes. X-Men, Uncanny X-Men, and Exceptional X-Men are the three flagship titles, but there are a number of other comics to check out as well, such as X-Force. Instead of simply serving as one of the team's big brains, Forge is stepping into a leadership position in X-Force. With the first issue due to release in July, we can take a look at a set of upcoming covers for the third issue.

ComicBook has the exclusive first look at the covers and solicitation for September's X-Force #3 by writer Geoffrey Thorne and artist Marcus To. There's a main cover by Stephen Segovia, and two variant covers by iconic X-Force artist Clayton Crain and fan-favorite cover artist Junggeun Yoon. The covers and solicitation tease a confrontation with Nuklo, a legacy character who's the son of Golden Age heroes Whizzer and Miss America. While Nuklo comes from a heroic background, he appears to be at odds with X-Force come September. "THE NUKLO OPTION! FROM THE ASHES," the solicitation reads. "X-FORCE's biggest mission yet brings them to the brink of destruction at the hands of NUKLO! But when Nuklo's mysterious rampage conflicts with the world-threatening Fracture Node detected by Forge, what sacrifice will X-Force make to complete their no-win mission? Secrets, surprises, team drama and nonstop action make X-Force the hottest book of the summer!"

Who is on Marvel's new X-Force team?

X-Force is led by Forge, a mutant sorcerer, inventor, and warrior, and also consists of Rachel Summers, a.k.a. Askani, a telepath from an alternate future; Captain Britain Betsy Braddock, the telepathic mutant martial artist formerly known as Psylocke; Noriko Ashida, a.k.a. Surge, an electric-powered mutant who previously led a team of the New X-Men; the molecular-manipulating mutant known as Tank; and the super-genius Sage, who served as X-Force's new director in Benjamin Percy and Robert Gill's recent run that concluded with X-Force #50 in March.

The first issue of X-Force also includes an appearance by Deadpool, though it doesn't appear that he will be a fixture on this iteration of the team.

The covers and solicitation for X-Force #3 are below. The issue goes on sale September 25th.