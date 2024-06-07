Deadpool & Wolverine Offering Disney+ Subscribers Chance to Attend World Premiere

Disney+ is offering one hell of a perk for Deadpool & Wolverine fans. The movie that reunites Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on the big screen will be the first official X-Men movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and also has the distinction of being the only film Marvel is releasing in theaters this year. There is a lot riding on the shoulders of Deadpool & Wolverine, but if any duo is up for the challenge it's the Merc With a Mouth and The Best There Is At What He Does. There's a new sweepstakes available to get Marvel fans to the film's red carpet premiere.

Starting today, Disney+ subscribers in the United States can enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the World Premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine in New York City. The grand prize includes two tickets to the event, hotel accommodations, round-trip airfare, ground transportation to and from the hotel and World Premiere, the opportunity to walk the red carpet and be one of the first to see the film, along with $500 cash. Disney+ subscribers can enter the sweepstakes from June 7th to June 30th. Not a bad deal overall, and it's just another positive that Disney+ can make available to its subscribers, and maybe even encourage new sign-ups. You can enter the sweepstakes at www.disneyplus.com/sweepstakes.

(Photo: Disney+)

Deadpool & Wolverine gets official R-rating

After much speculation, fans don't have to worry about Disney watering down Wade Wilson's potty mouth in Deadpool & Wolverine. According to a bulletin issued Wednesday by the MPA's Classification and Rating Administration, the Disney-distributed Deadpool & Wolverine received the R rating for "strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore and sexual references."

There have been several clues to point to Deadpool & Wolverine receiving an R rating, from red band trailers, a profanity-laced synopsis, an "intentionally crude and lewd" popcorn bucket, and a cursing Kevin Feige calling the movie "f---ing awesome" during the footage screening at CinemaCon.

Some Marvel fans may be shell-shocked to watch a project with profanity in it, but when you look back at the successes of Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan, that shouldn't sway many customers from purchasing movie tickets. Also of note is Deadpool & Wolverine will be Marvel Studios' first official R-rated movie.

What is Deadpool & Wolverine about?

In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.