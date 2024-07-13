X-Men: Marvel Previews New Phoenix Series

The Phoenix forges into the depths of the Marvel Universe in the new X-Men: From the Ashes Phoenix from writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Alessandro Miracolo. Having become even more entwined with Marvel’s embodiment of life, death, and rebirth through the events of the Fall of X, Jean Grey takes to the stars to fully explore and embrace her cosmic power. But given the Phoenix’s reputation as a force that leaves great destruction in its path, how will Marvel’s cosmic community greet its return? Here’s the official synopsis for Phoenix, as provided by Marvel’s solicitation for the series:

“LIFE! FIRE! POWER! POSSIBILITY! PHOENIX! She is JEAN GREY. She is PHOENIX. She saves the world. She brings death. One woman, alone in space, who not only must do what no one else can: she yearns to. A desperate S.O.S. from NOVA brings the Phoenix to the edge of a black hole, where hundreds of lives hang in the balance… and whatever Jean does — or fails to do — will bring darkness to the universe and haunt her in ways she can scarcely imagine…”

Phoenix #1 Cover

“Jean is one of the most powerful characters I’ve ever written,” Phillips said when Marvel announced the new Phoenix series. “The beauty and challenge to Jean is that she is imbued with a cosmic force alongside the morals, shortcomings, and empathy of a human being. The dichotomy between those two is something incredibly special about Jean, and means that she is constantly doing a dance between humanity and absolute power. So, that dance is what we hope to have on full display in this story… a cosmic ballet that shows how beautiful the Phoenix Force can be when working in tandem with Jean Grey. And let me assure you, Alessandro Miracolo has made that cosmic dance look absolutely gorgeous.”

Preview pages and variant covers for Phoenix #1 are included below. Phoenix #1 goes on sale on July 17th. The issue’s solicitation information follows.

Phoenix #1

FEB248728

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Alessandro Miracolo (CA) Yasmine Putri

LIFE! FIRE! POWER! POSSIBILITY! PHOENIX!

Rated T+

In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

SRP: $4.99

Phoenix #1 Recap/Credits Page

Phoenix #1 Preview Page 2

Phoenix #1 Preview Page 2

Phoenix #1 Preview Page 3

Phoenix #1 Preview Page 4

Phoenix #1 Aka Variant

Phoenix #1 Peach Momoko Variant

Phoenix #1 Rose Besch Variant

Phoenix #1 Joe Quesada Foil Variant

Phoenix #1 Erica Durso Marvel vs. Alien Variant