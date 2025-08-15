The X-Men Reveal a New Team Lineup (and You’ll Never Guess Who Their Leader Is)

Marvel’s journey through the X-Men‘s history results in the formation of a new team… with a surprising leader. It’s an interesting time to be a fan of the X-Men. Marvel continues to move past the Krakoa era, and new threats to the X-Men are always around the corner. Case in point, take Legion, the mutant hive mind that’s separated itself from David Haller and is rewriting history to gain unlimited power. Legion is close to getting everything they’ve ever wanted, but one of the newer X-Men is working to stop them. And they’ve called in some heavy hitters for reinforcements.

WARNING: Spoilers for Giant-Size X-Men #2 below.

The main story in Giant-Size X-Men #2 is by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Adam Kubert, and Laura Martin. It brings the action back to the present day after Legion and Ms. Marvel traveled to historic moments in X-Men history. One of Legion’s last acts is to use Ms. Marvel as a Krakoan gate to enter the White Hot Room. Luckily, Ms. Marvel’s new mutant powers are able to keep Legion out, but that doesn’t mean the villain is giving up. Legion, with they’re vast power, doesn’t believe Ms. Marvel has any hope of defeating them. But she doesn’t have to fight alone.

Ms. Marvel Forms a New Team of X-Men

It seems Ms. Marvel made some friends during her time-traveling adventures. Each Giant-Size issue took Ms. Marvel and Legion to different eras in the X-Men’s history. For example, fans got to revisit Charles Xavier’s second class of X-Men, which included Wolverine, the Age of Apocalypse, the Dark Phoenix Saga, and House of M. Each story featured Ms. Marvel meeting a different member of the X-Men, and she’s brought them all together in the present day to help her stop Legion once and for all.

The members of Ms. Marvel’s X-Men team include Cyclops and Wolverine from Giant-Size X-Men, Rogue from Giant-Size Age of Apocalypse, Jean Grey from Giant-Size Dark Phoenix Saga, and Kitty Pryde/Shadowcat from Giant-Size House of M. Ms. Marvel even got them set up with their current-day costumes. Since Ms. Marvel is the person to bring them all together, she gets to say the X-Men’s legendary battle cry, but with a Kamala Khan twist: “To me… my Marvelous X-Men.”

The Marvelous X-Men stop Legion together. But in true Kamala Khan fashion, she shows Legion compassion. She knows they just want to reunite with their host, David Haller, and wants to help make that happen. But only if Legion is brave enough to say the real reason why. Legion admits that they just want to go home to the person they love. So Ms. Marvel turns herself into a Krakoan gateway, and with the Phoenix’s help, they allow Legion and David Haller to reunite in an emotional scene.

Even though Ms. Marvel stopped Legion from drastically changing the past, the X-Men still retain their memories of meeting Ms. Marvel in the past. It’s a small gift, and one that will hold a special place in Ms. Marvel’s heart. She also takes these experiences with her back home, where Kamala finally tells her family that she’s a mutant. It’s worth noting that she doesn’t tell them that she’s Ms. Marvel… just that she’s a mutant.

It’s a big deal that out of all the X-Men to come to Ms. Marvel’s aid, including leaders like Cyclops, Kitty Pryde, and Rogue, they all take orders from her. Ms. Marvel may be a new addition to the X-Men, but she has quickly learned what it means to be a mutant and an X-Man.