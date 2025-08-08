Ultimate Wolverine Gets a New Costume With a Special Link to the X-Men’s Past

Logan dons an updated version of his Ultimate Wolverine costume to strike back at the villains who turned him against his friends. Ultimate Wolverine is the newest addition to Marvel’s Ultimate Universe, and while it’s the new kid on the block, it stars one of Marvel’s most popular characters. But instead of fighting alongside the X-Men, Wolverine was turned into the assassin known as the Winter Soldier. When it looked like there was no hope in saving Wolverine, his friends in the Opposition took away his brainwashing. Now, Wolverine is looking for some payback. This calls for a costume change.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WARNING: Spoilers for Ultimate Wolverine #8 below.

Ultimate Wolverine #8 is by Chris Condon, Alessandro Cappuccio, Bryan Valenza, and VC’s Cory Petit. It features Wolverine and a Suicide Squad-style group called Strike Team X from the Opposition — Logan, Kitty Pryde, Gambit, Black Widow, Abigail Brand, Sabretooth, and Beast — as they infiltrate a Eurasian Republic facility on Zmiinyi “Snake” Island to free captured mutants. But before that happens, readers get a quiet moment with Wolverine. We see him staring at his mask and costume in front of a wall, a dark reminder of being turned into a soulless monster. Wolverine wonders if he’s worth saving. The answer is apparently yes, and before we get the full look at Wolverine in his new costume, a story from his past reveals the suit’s connection to an infamous X-Men locale.

Wolverine Changes His Ultimate Costume To Honor Krakoa

image credit: marvel comics

Wolverine once served in the military with a man from Genosha, an island that has a long history with the X-Men. Genosha has been used as both a haven for mutants and as a battleground for some of their biggest battles. Viewers of X-Men ’97 will remember that Genosha is where hundreds of mutants died during an attack from Sentinels, including Madelyne Pryor and Gambit. This is based on a story from Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely in New X-Men.

The man from Genosha told Wolverine about a thousand-year-old ritual where, to become an adult, the people of Genosha would undergo an exorcism. They purged themselves of the past and emerged renewed. If they didn’t, they were doomed to a form of limbo where they were considered unclean, fodder for demons. This ritual involved stripping their clothes and covering themselves in chalk, a symbol of purification. They’d eat a fungus that caused hallucinations, and then be sent into the wild to face themselves.

Wolverine honors this ritual by covering himself and parts of his costume in chalk. He wants to rid himself of all the bad things he was forced to do as the Winter Soldier. “I wanna be clean,” he says. “Free. An’ I want revenge.”

Part of changing the look of his Ultimate Wolverine costume is to take the things the Eurasian Republic used to change him and own them. He makes them his. The final product is a giant white X drawn on the center of his costume with white chalk. It’s fitting since Wolverine is the poster child for the X-Men.

Once Strike Team X makes it into the island’s facility, they discover everyone inside is dead except for Warren Worthington, aka Angel. Except, he’s not the blonde-haired, blue-eyed looking Angel that X-Men fans know and love. Just like Wolverine, Angel is turned into a test subject — the Angel Program — for the Eurasian Republic’s Directorate X. His biological wings have been removed, replaced with metal wings similar to his transformation into the Horseman Death for Apocalypse.

What do you think about Logan’s new look in Ultimate Wolverine? Let us know in the comments below!