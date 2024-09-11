Marvel's New X-Men Villain Has a Mysterious Connection to Charles Xavier

The new villain stalking the X-Men has a history with their founder, Professor Charles Xavier. The X-Men are currently splintered after the Fall of X, with different characters starring in three flagship titles: X-Men, Uncanny X-Men, and Exceptional X-Men. While Scott Summers has a set mission for Marvel's Merry Mutants in X-Men, the cast of Uncanny X-Men are coming together out of necessity. A group of new mutants calling themselves the Outliers seek Rogue, Gambit, Wolverine, and Jubilee out for help after being hunted by the character linked to Professor X.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Uncanny X-Men #2. Continue reading at your own risk!

Uncanny X-Men #2 comes from the creative team of Gail Simone, David Marquez, Matthew Wilson, and VC's Clayton Cowles. While the X-Men fight and then make a truce with the new Outliers, we get flashbacks to Charles Xavier's early years and a look inside his private journals. While Charles is doing his studies, he meets a young woman named Sarah who appears to take a liking to him. They allude to a romantic relationship between Charles and Sarah since the narration reveals Sarah came before Moira MacTaggert and Lilandra Neramani.

Sarah is already familiar with Charles, stating that everyone on campus refers to him as a pagan, or a witch boy. Charles renounces these claims, but Sarah curiously says that she is a pagan. This might be useful for later on. Later on they grab a cup of tea together, and Sarah asks Charles to remove his cap so she can see his head. He's admittedly embarrassed to show his bald skull, but she seems to like it and plants a kiss on his forehead. So how does Sarah connect to one of the villains at the center of Uncanny X-Men? It's all in a name.

(Photo: Uncanny X-Men #2 reveals a new relationship for Charles Xavier - Marvel Comics)

Charles Xavier's connection to Uncanny X-Men villain revealed

The first two issues of Uncanny X-Men have introduced Corina Ellis, who has taken control of the X-Mansion and turned it into a prison. The identity of Inmate X is unknown, but someone has been capturing mutants and turning them over to Corina. One of those prisoners is Siryn, and the end of Uncanny X-Men brings in a girl with deer antlers and legs, who we met briefly in the first issue. Corina refers to this distorted figure as Sarah, meaning that Charles' girlfriend is now a mutant bounty hunter.

One of the Outliers refers to Sarah as the Hag, which may be her codename going forward. Sarah has a demonic form now, drastically different from the cute blonde we met earlier. Her skin is gray and her limbs are distorted, with oversized hands, fingers, feet, and toes. She has two hunters working with her that help subdue mutants. It remains to be seen what has caused Sarah to undergo this transformation and how she came to work for Corina Ellis.

(Photo: The Hag is hunting mutants in Uncanny X-Men #2 - Marvel Comics)

Uncanny X-Men #2 is on sale now from Marvel Comics.