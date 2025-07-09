An Omega-Level Mutant Is About to Become a Mother (But Who Is the Father?)

The fallout of the X-Men‘s celebration of Krakoa teases a hopeful future for an omega-level mutant. X-Men: Hellfire Vigil #1 served as a capstone to the Krakoa era while setting up several storylines for the X-Men franchise. Love and romance were some of the many topics on display in the Hellfire Vigil one-shot, but one X-Man’s story stood out from the pack since it involved a pregnancy scare. This mutant is one of the more popular members of the X-Men, and her pregnancy may have major ramifications for the Marvel Universe going forward. WARNING: Spoilers for X-Men: Hellfire Vigil #1 below.

The Storm creative team of Murewa Ayodele and Luciano Vecchio reunited in X-Men: Hellfire Vigil #1, and their story finds Ororo Munroe heading to a convenience store to buy a pregnancy test. If you haven’t been keeping up with Storm, then you’re missing one of the breakout hits from the X-Men: From the Ashes relaunch. Storm has been chosen as the Herald of Eternity, one of the cosmic forces in the Marvel Universe. After giving a rousing speech at the vigil, we find out that Storm’s pregnancy test came back negative. Storm is obviously saddened, but Eternity grants her a vision of the future that reveals Storm will have a baby girl. But the bigger question is, who is the father?

Is Wolverine the Father of Storm’s Daughter?

image credit: marvel comics

December 2024’s Storm #3 may have been a monumental issue in the grand scheme of things. After learning that she is going to die from radiation poisoning, Storm visits the Louisiana-based X-Men team. Without the use of her powers for seven days, Storm works and trains with the X-Men, most notably Wolverine. Storm and Wolverine have a long history together that includes romantic interludes, and they rekindle that magic once again with a passionate kiss that leads them to spend the night together.

Fans may have quickly forgotten about this, with Storm getting cosmic powers, fighting Doctor Doom, and the X-Manhunt crossover event taking up a lot of the bandwidth in the Storm ongoing series. However, the full-circle moment for Storm and Wolverine’s romance may have been teased in X-Men: Hellfire Vigil #1.

Eternity chooses to show Storm a glimpse of her future to help prepare her for a greater battle with Oblivion. This vision of the future introduces Furaha, a young girl who is Storm’s daughter. Furaha is Swahili for “joy” or “happiness,” and the girl reveals the date and time that she’s going to be born: June 16th at 6:16, which all happen to represent 616 Day. Marvel celebrated 616 Day this year by announcing Knull’s return, so perhaps 2026 will feature the revelation about who Furaha’s father is.

In the meantime, we’re offered some clues. Furaha says she wishes she got Storm’s white hair, but she “got papa’s black hair instead… and his fangs.” Furaha also has Storm’s powers, along with her unnamed father’s powers. The girl shows off Storm’s lightning abilities as well as a fanged tooth in her mouth. So there are a couple of possibilities about the father’s identity, such as Blade (since he’s a vampire) or maybe even a reunion with Black Panther. But our money is on Wolverine being the father.

This would be a monumental moment for the X-Men since Storm and Wolverine are two of the franchise’s most popular members. This would also add to Wolverine’s ever-growing family tree, which includes Laura Kinney/Wolverine, Gabby/Scout, and Akihiro/Daken/Hellverine.

X-Men: Hellfire Vigil #1 is on sale now. Let us know your thoughts on Wolverine potentially being Furaha’s father in the comments below!