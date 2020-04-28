X-Men Fan Artists Create Amazing Trading Card Set The ColleXion

X-Men fan artists have banded to create an impressive set of unofficial X-Men trading cards. Artist Scott Modrzynski organized the project, known as The ColleXion. He and 27 other artists teamed up to create 58 trading cards with a design style inspired by the aesthetic of the Jonathan Hickman led Dawn fo X era of X-Men comics. He artist contributed up to three pieces for The ColleXion. Thanks to the large collaboration, The ColleXion features a wide range of styles and media, with card art having been created using photography, LEGO builds, pyrography, traditional pen and ink, and digital illustrations.

It's all tied together by the Tom Mueller-like white borders and done in the spirit of the Jim Lee trading cards from the early 1990s. Each card also feature quotes, trivia, or comments from creators, and a reading list for each character, as compiled with the help of Austin Gorton (Gentlemen of Leisure), Trent Seely (Continuity Nod), and Dave Shevlin (Comfort Food Comics).

Modrzynski believes that merging these varying visions and the disparity of styles coming together as one is symbolic of what the X-Men are all about. He sees The ColleXion as an opportunity to showcase emerging talent and their distinct voices.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the planned independent production of the cards has been halted. For now, Modrzynski has released The ColleXion as an interactive PDF that can be found here. ComicBook.com has also been givens some samples from The ColleXion for our readers to check out. Keep reading to see some of the stunning artwork that went into this project.

Xorn

Albetski_Xorn
(Photo: Brendan Albetski)

Xorn - Back

Albetski_Xorn_Back
(Photo: Brendan Albetski)

Cyclops

Barr_Cyclops
(Photo: Ryan Barr)

Cyclops - Back

Barr_Cyclops_Back
(Photo: Ryan Barr)

Storm

Becker_Storm
(Photo: Mike Becker)

Storm - Back

Beckers_Storm_Back
(Photo: Mike Becker)

