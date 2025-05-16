Zack Snyder May Need a Snyder Cut Movement To Get Rebel Moon 3 Made

New comments from Rebel Moon co-writer Kurt Johnstad have painted a grim picture for the future of Zack Snyder’s ambitious sci-fi saga on Netflix, suggesting that despite extensive planning for multiple sequels, the franchise is effectively stalled. Speaking on the I Minutemen podcast, Johnstad revealed detailed outlines for up to six movies and a meticulously plotted universe by Snyder himself. However, his remarks about needing “an act of God” to return to that world underscore the severe impact of the first two films’ negative reception on any further installments. For a franchise envisioned as a sprawling multi-part epic, these new statements strongly imply that, from a conventional studio perspective, Rebel Moon is dead in the water, and its only path forward might echo one of the most unexpected fan-driven revivals in recent memory: Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

“We outlined movies 3, 4, 5, and 6, very detailed outlines, and Zack has literally plotted out the whole world,” Johnstad explained. “We know where we can go. The second movie was to find the princess. And the third movie is to make sure that the princess is where she should be — sitting on the throne and properly ruling over the Mother World.” However, the co-writer’s optimism was heavily tempered by a more sobering assessment of the franchise’s current standing. “With some luck and an act of God, we’ll get to go back to that world.”

Image courtesy of Netflix

The first two installments, Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire and Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver, were met with largely negative critical reviews. Both films were criticized for their derivative storytelling, underdeveloped characters, and what many felt was an over-reliance on slow-motion action sequences. While Netflix initially touted some promising viewership numbers for A Child of Fire‘s debut, the overall buzz quickly faded, and The Scargiver failed to generate significant audience enthusiasm. Even the release of Snyder’s extended R-rated director’s cuts, titled Rebel Moon – Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Rebel Moon – Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness, did not appear to drastically alter the mainstream perception or prompt any encouraging announcements from Netflix about further live-action sequels.

The streaming giant’s silence since the release of Part Two has been deafening, a typical indicator that further investment in a critically panned and seemingly underperforming expensive franchise is unlikely. Johnstad’s candid “act of God” remark essentially confirms that the planned sprawling Rebel Moon saga has hit a wall, its momentum seemingly extinguished by the cold reception of its initial offerings. The question now is if fans can do something to change this predicament, and if they even want to.

Could a Fan Uprising Be Rebel Moon‘s Last Hope?

Image courtesy of HBO Max

Kurt Johnstad’s invocation of needing an “act of God” for Rebel Moon 3 to materialize might sound like the final nail in the coffin, but for Zack Snyder’s uniquely passionate fanbase, it could also sound like a familiar challenge. This is, after all, a director whose supporters have previously achieved what many considered impossible: the resurrection of his original vision for Justice League. The saga of Zack Snyder’s Justice League is well-documented. Snyder was the original director of the DC team-up film but stepped down during post-production in early 2017 due to a family tragedy. Joss Whedon was brought in to oversee reshoots and complete the film, which was released in November 2017 to a dismal critical reception and underwhelming box office performance. Fans, many of whom were aware of Snyder’s distinct visual style and narrative intentions, quickly voiced their disappointment with the theatrical cut.

This dissatisfaction turned into the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, an online campaign that grew from forum discussions into a global phenomenon. For years, fans lobbied Warner Bros. Pictures, utilizing social media, billboards, and even flying banners over the studio, demanding that Snyder be allowed to complete and release his original version of the film. The persistence of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, coupled with vocal support from cast members and Snyder himself, eventually wore down studio resistance. In May 2020, Warner Bros. announced that it would indeed fund the completion of Snyder’s original cut, allocating a significant budget to finish visual effects, scoring, and some minor additional photography. Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a four-hour epic, premiered on HBO Max in March 2021. It was met with a significantly warmer reception from both critics and audiences compared to the 2017 theatrical version, praised for its cohesive storytelling, character development, and Snyder’s uncompromised directorial vision.

While the context is different, since Rebel Moon is a new IP for Netflix, not a pre-existing property with decades of history, the passionate nature of Snyder’s core fanbase could still be leveraged to ensure the franchise’s continuation. If Rebel Moon 3 is ever to see the light of day, it may be only through another extraordinary display of fan mobilization.

Do you think a fan campaign could save Rebel Moon, or is this a different battle than the Snyder Cut?