Creature Corps #1 Is a Smart, Monster-Battling Sci-Fi Adventure You Don’t Want to Miss (Early Review) [EXCLUSIVE]

Curt Pires has been on a streak when it comes to comics in recent years. His book, Youth gave readers unique experience that blended elements sci-fi and superheroes with queer coming-of-age drama to create a truly great comic. More recently, his Lost Fantasy series has been a bestseller that takes readers on a high stakes, gritty blend of urban fantasy, role-playing (RPG) game vibes, and massive action. Now, he’s taking on another genre-blend with a story that can really only be described as a wild, twisted take on Pokémon that incorporates elements of sci-fi, social commentary, and epic battles. Written by Pires with art by Jok, Creature Corps #1 is set to hit shelves on December 1st, but we have an exclusive early review of the book — and it’s one you don’t want to miss.

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In Creature Corps #1, a temporal event in 1999 sees time break and with that comes the arrival of the so-called calamity creatures. As humanity tends to do, they soon found a way to gamify and monetize the creatures, capturing them to battle them for sport and then turn that sport into an avenue for massive profits. Dusty Gotem was 14 when he became the world’s youngest Creature Corps world champion but then walked away from the fame and money disgusted by it all. Now, 17 years later, he finds himself dragged back into the world when a time quake threatens his mother’s life and the only way to afford the treatments that could save her is for him to play the game again. Fans of Pokémon and similar games will easily identify elements of them in the story, but what makes things truly sing are the layers of commentary — about corporate greed, celebrity exploitation, and more.

PROS CONS Really inventive take on creature battling games There is a lot of world building required right up front which might not be your cup of tea Subtle, well-done nods to nostalgia The social commentary is very well balanced Cool creature designs

Rating 4.5 out of 5

A Dark Take on Monster-Battling Games You Don’t Need to Be an Expert to Understand

Since this is an early review, there won’t be any spoilers but fortunately, there is no need for them to convey what makes Creature Corps #1. At the core of the story is the human element. Out of the gate, we learn that Dusty, former champion, has isolated himself from the world. We don’t know exactly why — the series’ officially description tells us that a devastating event caused him to leave in disgust and seek out the wilderness to heal. Even without a ton of details right away, what Pires does extremely well here is make you understand that there are layers to Dusty’s isolation. As someone who was so massively famous at one point in his life, he’s still someone who cannot find peace. Fans and celebrity hunters (the sort of people always looking to get an autograph or clout) are very much still interested in Dusty, more so since he’s largely vanished. That’s the discomfort we start from.

Adding to that, we know that his mother is sick — and that the care that could potentially save her life is going to be exorbitantly expensive. Even before we’re introduced to other elements of the story — which we are, well before the issue ends but again, spoilers — that right there is deeply resonant. The idea of serious medical care being financially out of reach and the desperation to do whatever is necessary to save the people you love is something that most people can understand. The way Pires presents it feels authentic but also does a great job of adding another layer to just how dark the world of creature battles must really be if the desperate need to save his mom is what sends Dusty back. It’s a perfect bit of tension and it pulls you in pretty quickly.

Creature Corps Has Some Cool Creature Designs, Too

Beyond the story and the way it’s set to draw you in, the creatures are pretty great, too. Admittedly, Jok’s art style is not my personal cup of tea, but even I can appreciate these creatures. There is an epicness about them that both has the feel of familiar monster battle games for sure but are also entirely their own things. It won’t take you long to pick a favorite of the ones introduced in the issue, but you also get the sense that the battles as the story continues beyond this first issue will be truly epic. There is nothing small about this art.

That said, though, the epic scare of things doesn’t mean a lack of detail. The expressions are dynamic and paying attention to body language of the characters is key — Jok does a great job of inferring a lot of emotion just by how the characters are physically placed, both on the page broadly but in their own physicality as well. When you wrap that with Pires’ writing, you have something that works across multiple levels and it’s just a really enjoyable experience, even if you wouldn’t necessarily think this sort of story would be your jam.

Ultimately, Creature Corps #1 is a solid first issue and will easily hook readers into a dynamic, inventive story. The initial pacing is a little slower because of the world building, but it is completely worth it. This book is setting up some big stakes — and they are staring on track for a great payoff.

Creature Corps #1 goes on sale from Image Comics on December 12tth. Final order cut off for the issue is November 9th.