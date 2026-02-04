Godzilla Infinity Roar #1 is a Chaotic, Entertaining Sequel (Review)

Just when the Marvel Universe thought it was safe, Godzilla returns to go on an even more destructive tear. In 2025, Marvel went all out in its partnership with Toho, giving fans Godzilla vs. Marvel, a series of six one-shots pitting the King of the Monsters against Marvel’s greatest icons. But that was only the appetizer for the even larger event of 2025, Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe. The five-issue miniseries, set at a vague point in Earth-616’s history, sees every hero (and even some villains) work together to stop Godzilla from annihilating the world.

The previous crossover was made by writer Gerry Dugan and artist Javier Garrón, who are joined this time by Ig Guara. The duo’s last entry ended with Godzilla being transported off Earth to a desolate planet. Unfortunately, the beast was found by the God of the Symbiotes, Knull, who saw potential in the kaiju and decided to use him to help Knull conquer the Marvel Universe. That was just a few months ago, and thankfully, Marvel has gotten the follow-up out quickly. And yes, it’s just as fun, chaotic, and entertaining as the previous crossover, if not more so.

Rating: 4 out of 5

PROS CONS Incredible use of cosmic characters to keep story fresh Story demands familiarity with previous crossover Just as funny as ever Brisk pace might not be for everyone

Godzilla Infinity Roar #1 Ups the Ante with Crazy Cosmic Epic

The story picks up not too long after the conclusion of Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe. Knull’s weaponization of Godzilla has helped him conquer countless worlds. Now, the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda is under siege. Black Bolt arrives to help, and though his powerful voice does serious damage to Godzill and Knull’s symbiotes, it’s not enough, and the city falls. The Galactic Senate is in absolute chaos, as no one has a clue how to stop Godzilla. Fortunately, help is on the way in the form of the Avengers and several other teams, such as the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Speaking of the Guardians, they make a beeline for Knull’s ship, intent on separating him from Godzilla. Unfortunately, Knull is waiting for them, and during the team’s attempts to take Knull out, they discover Knull’s new plan to destroy all life: Deploying a terrifying new creation called the Godwyrm on Yggdrasil, the World Tree, to assimilate and nullify all life in the universe. While the Guardians fall in battle, Odin prepares Asgard for the impending invasion. Meanwhile, the Fantastic Four head out into deep space to recruit the one ally they hope can stop Godzilla and Knull: Galactus.

Marvel Raises the Stakes and Delivers Another Compelling Godzilla Crossover

I don’t know what it is about Godzilla, but I swear, every crossover Marvel Comics has done since last year has been great. I absolutely loved Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe, and I had high hopes for its sequel. And thankfully, this story pretty much met all of them. It keeps all the humor and spectacle of the previous crossover while raising the stakes considerably. Seriously, is there anything more dangerous than Knull using Godzilla to usher in an era of darkness? I mean, I’m sure there will be greater dangers down the line, but for now it works.

Duggan, Garrón, and Guara make an incredibly great team here. Duggan has found so many incredibly clever ways to pit Marvel icons against Godzilla, and I loved seeing what Duggan did here in bringing Black Bolt into the mix. But those ideas wouldn’t be half as amazing without the art to bring them to life. Garrón and Guara’s work blends the alien worlds and beings naturally with Godzilla. He looks just as comfortable here as he does tearing up any unfortunate city on Earth. Despite the alien concept of this story, it all just works.

I will say that if you didn’t like Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe, this might not win you over. It’s structured just like the previous entry and is very go, go, go. While I can appreciate the non-stop action and Godzilla almost always coming out victorious, it can be a little much for some. And as is the case with sequels, it’s definitely more satisfying with the previous crossover’s events fresh in your mind. Marvel did a smart thing by getting this crossover out ASAP, but anyone who forgot to check out the previous one might feel a little lost.

All that said, Godzilla Infinity Roar #1 is a damn fun book. It’s got all the action and humor the previous book had, but with bigger stakes and an interstellar backdrop. There’s a lot of potential in having Godzilla go on a destructive reign of terror across the cosmic side of Marvel. I don’t know what the creative team has up their sleeve, but this issue really got me excited for what’s on the horizon. So if you’re in need of crazy kaiju action, you’re definitely not going to want to miss Godzilla Infinity Roar #1.

