Supergirl #18 Is a Heartfelt but Overstuffed Reintroduction of an Underrated Legend (Review)

Supergirl is a character who, despite being incredibly iconic, has never managed to break out of her cousin’s shadow. That’s to be expected when her cousin is arguably the biggest and most important superhero of all, but still, Kara has more than earned a seat at the table. She’s fought alongside Superman and on her own for decades, constantly pushing their comics forward and redefining herself at a speed that few others have. Her newest run has sought to correct that mistake by giving her the cast of characters and importance that she’s always deserved, and it just took a major step in honoring her history by reintroducing an iconic but strange character, Matrix.

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However, as great as Supergirl (2025) #18 is at giving Supergirl’s storied history its due, and as happy as I am to see Matrix back in continuity, it tries to cover way too much ground for a single issue. Alongside Matrix, we get: all-new character Wombat, all-new villain Reactron, the layout of Kara’s new Fortress of Solidarity, Thundergirl’s identity crisis, and Supergirl losing her powers. This is a ton to pack into any issue, and it definitely suffers from a lack of time for each plot point. It’s good, but it’s also definitely its own worst enemy.

Rating: 3 out of 5

Pros Cons Reintroduces Matrix in a great way Too much happens for a single issue Genuine love for Supergirl and her cast shining through Emotional weight is hampered by lack of focus Great art that captures the vibe perfectly The new villain leaves zero impact right now

An Earnest But Overstuffed Adventure

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The main problem with this story is that it tackles way too much in too short an amount of time. Spinning out of Supergirl’s decision to act as the Heir of El in “Kingdom of Zod,” she’s assembled her new Super-Force team in her new Fortress, but tensions run high. Naturally, things only get more chaotic with Matrix’s confused introduction, with her being convinced that Kara is an imposter Supergirl. There are a lot of strong emotional beats here, especially in how Thungergirl’s own identity issues help her connect with Matrix’s panic. However, it rushes past all of them and doesn’t give us a moment to breathe before leaping into the next one. It’s too much ground to cover, especially considering how it wanted to end with a dramatic depowering from a new villain that, frankly, marched in far too easily.

Nothing is given the room it needs to develop properly, which is a shame. A hallmark of this run so far has been Sophie Campbell letting characters directly state their emotions and feelings in a way that feels very on the nose. It’s never been seamless, but it usually works well enough. However, it can’t work that way if the emotional beats don’t have the time to settle. The insane pacing of this issue definitely highlights the weaknesses of that style, as it feels far too clean and quick at the same time.

Of course, there are also a lot of positives to highlight here. Matrix’s reintroduction is a serious highlight and something to celebrate. For years, she was a character nobody expected to return, having only been a replacement for Kara, but her new origin gives her a chance to stretch her wings in a way her fans will definitely appreciate. This comic’s greatest strength has always been the sheer love it has for Supergirl, and this issue is overflowing with that affection for every version of the character. Heck, Kara wears the human Linda Danvers’s costume for most of the issue! This is a true love letter to Supergirl that every fan can appreciate, and Matrix opens the door to make this next arc focused on Supergirl’s legacy very interesting.

Varied, Stylized Art that Perfectly Matches the Vibe

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Sophie Campbell is also the resident artist, with Tamra Bonvillain acting as the colorist, and their art is a true match made in heaven. This comic has a very specific atmosphere, combining classic Silver Age perspectives with modern storytelling structure and sensibilities, and this art conveys that like nothing else could. It has a very cartoon-like quality to it, mixing vibrancy with surprisingly detailed backdrops and characters. The spread page look into the Fortress itself is probably the best example of this, giving us a grand overview of the building and its many little touches that make it feel like a home. This is easily the brightest comic on store shelves, and it’s a genuine treat to look at.

The real strength in this issue is how the art works to enhance the story while keeping everything distinct. There are a total of eight people on Super-Force, but they all have such unique designs that never step on anyone else’s toes, even when they share primary color palettes. The decision to have Kara tie her hair back and put on Linda’s old Supergirl costume was fantastic, as it let Matrix’s iconic look shine through without anyone getting confused. This book is endlessly fashionable, and Kara’s multiple costumes that all feel like her are a fantastic way to sell this point. The art is ever-evolving, but always feels like Supergirl.

Overall, this issue was fun, but it definitely needs to slow down to let the emotional moments hit a bit harder. What do you think about Matrix and her reintroduction? Let us know in the comments below!

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