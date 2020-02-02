James Gunn Assures Fans The Suicide Squad Will Be Different From Guardians of the Galaxy

James Gunn is best known for helming Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and he's one of the few directors to make the leap from Marvel to DC. Gunn is currently filming The Suicide Squad, which is Warner Bros.' second attempt at telling the story of the beloved supervillain team. In the past day, Gunn has been answering various questions about his movies and life in his Instagram Stories. He has revealed many things, including the fact that The Suicide Squad is almost done filming and that the movie's costumes won't rely on CGI. While some fake answers leaked on the Internet, the following information came directly from his account. Someone asked if The Suicide Squad will be similar in tone to Guardians of the Galaxy, and here's what Gunn had to say...

(Photo: Instagram)

"Will the SS be in the same vein as Guardians in humor and music?," someone asked.

"No, it's its own thing," Gunn confirmed.

While the humor of Guardians of the Galaxy is beloved by all, DC fans are probably relieved to hear Gunn won't be recycling the same style for his new film.

Though the bulk of The Suicide Squad was shot in Atlanta, Georgia, the production will be moving to Panama in the coming days. Despite what the title for Gunn's new movie might imply, The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran has made it a point to let fans know Gunn's take on the team is not a direct sequel to David Ayer's movie. “It’s called The Suicide Squad,” Safran said. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

The upcoming DC Extended Universe film is set to star Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) as well as franchise newcomers Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, John Cena, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, and Taika Waititi. Other cast additions include Pete Davidson, Juan Diego Botto, Joaquin Cosio, Flula Borg, Tinashe Kajese, Jennifer Holland, Julio Ruiz, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, and Daniela Melchior.

The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2021. Other upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, The Batman on June 25, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!