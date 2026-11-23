While DC has had and continues to have a tumultuous history in live-action, the franchise has consistently thrived in animation. Throughout its history, there have been some amazing animated series, from Batman: The Animated Series (1992) and The Batman (2004) to Caped Crusader (2024) and Justice League Unlimited (2004). While most ended on their terms, some ended sooner than they deserved, whether through cancellation or being left in limbo.

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These four DC cartoons are among those great series and definitely deserve to make a comeback. And while some of these series might be familiar, there’s one one forgotten Batman series we can’t help but mention.

4.) Teen Titans (2003-2006)

One of the most beloved DC Comics animated shows to date, Teen Titans premiered in 2003 and ran until 2006. The series followed the titular superhero team, comprised of Robin (Scott Menville), Raven (Tara Strong), Cyborg (Khary Payton), Starfire (Hynden Walch), and Beast Boy (Greg Cipes). Led by Robin (Batman’s sidekick), the Teen Titans protected the West Coast metropolis of Jump City from crime, often of the supervillainous variety. Throughout the series, the teens would also experience the struggles that go along with adolescence. The series ran for five seasons totaling 65 episodes, plus the film Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo, which served as the series finale. Each season had a different overarching villain, often connected to a member of the team, such as Trigon (Kevin Michael Richardson) in season five, the evil father of Raven.

The exact reason Teen Titans came to an end remains unknown. Will Wheaton claimed that Warner Bros. executives didn’t like the pitch for the sixth season. Story editor Rob Hoegee said it was Cartoon Network’s decision and that it was known ahead of time that the series was ending. Two more explanations were proposed by writer and producer David Stack. He said it could have been because of toy licensing (Mattel had all Cartoon Network licenses but not the Teen Titans license) or a drop in ratings during the fifth season as a result of their darker fourth season. Whatever the reason, the series was fantastic and remains a beloved part of DC animation history. Fans and the series cast continue to push for a sixth season return, and one would be well deserved.

3.) Green Lantern: The Animated Series (2012-2013)

Green Lantern: The Animated Series aired on Cartoon Network from March 2012 to March 2013, following a one-hour preview in November 2011. The series followed Green Lanterns Hal Jordan (Josh Keaton) and Kilowog (Kevin Michael Richardson), Red Lantern-turned-Blue Lantern Razer (Jason Spisak), and Green Lantern artificial intelligence Aya (Grey DeLisle) as they fought the Red Lanterns and Manhunters (a very different kind from the one seen in Lanterns). It was the first Green Lantern series, the first DC series animated completely in CGI, and the first CGI series to be developed by Bruce Timm. The series tapped deeply into the lore. It featured the origins of Mogo, the planet that becomes a Green Lantern, and introduced other colors of ring-bearers.

Despite positive audience reception and viewership, the series ran for just one season of 26 episodes before being cancelled by Cartoon Network. This was in response to the low sales of the toys released for the show, which were impacted by the 2011 Green Lantern movie. The two projects were released in close proximity to one another, causing toys for the film to still be in stores, and the poor performance and negative reviews for it caused the audience to not buy them. Then, when the toys for the series came out, they didn’t sell well either, and some stores didn’t even carry them because of the full stock that remained for the film merchandise. The fallout from the film hurt the series and led to its premature cancellation. The series maintains a strong fanbase to this day, however, with viewers thrilled when it was put up to watch for free on Tubi after multiple years without it streaming. If any DC animated series deserves a comeback, it is Green Lantern: The Animated Series.

2.) Beware the Batman (2013-2014)

One of the most forgotten Batman series, Beware the Batman aired for one season and 26 episodes, just like Green Lantern: The Animated Series. The series followed Bruce Wayne (Anthony Ruivivar) in his early years as Gotham’s masked protector. Together with his former MI6 butler Alfred Pennyworth (JB Blanc), bodyguard/partner Tatsu Yamashiro/Katana (Sumalee Montano), and eventually Lt. James Gordon (Kurtwood Smith), he protected Gotham from his Rogues Gallery. The series was unable to utilize most of Batman’s most iconic villains, so it had to rely on his less commonly used ones. It did so to great success, featuring fantastic versions of characters like Professor Pyg, Humpty Dumpty, and Anarky (who became the series’ main antagonist). But it was able to use classic Rogues as well, like Killer Croc, Ra’s Al Ghul, and an interesting new take on Deathstroke.

The series had a rough time on television, which hurt its viewership. It premiered in July 2013, but was pulled from the air just three months later without an explanation. In May, the series moved to Cartoon Network’s Toonami block, airing in the early morning. The terrible scheduling caused Beware the Batman to have low viewership. The network called the series a financial failure and canceled it. The final seven episodes were aired as a marathon on September 28th, allowing the series to end properly, though on a cliffhanger that remains unresolved a decade later. While its CGI animation was on the bland side, the story and performances were fantastic. The series deserves a continuation and a proper resolution to its story.

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1.) Young Justice (2010-2022)

Young Justice began as a series focused on classic Justice League hero sidekicks Robin (Jesse McCartney), Kid Flash (Jason Spisak), and Aqualad (Khary Payton) as they teamed up with new heroes Superboy (Nolan North), Miss Martian (Danica McKellar), and Artemis (Stephanie Lemalin) as they formed a new covert team within the League. The series would change a lot over time, growing with the core cast and introducing many new young heroes into the mix. It started as a teen drama, but eventually evolved into a mature adult drama that could get pretty dark at times (especially in one particular episode of season four). The series was also canon-adjacent to Green Lantern: The Animated Series, and Razer (once again voiced by Jason Spisak) appeared and continued his story from the series.

Like Beware the Batman, Young Justice also had a difficult production history. The series ran for four seasons, totaling 98 episodes. The first two seasons aired on Cartoon Network from 2010 to 2013 before being cancelled due to low toy sales cutting funding from Mattel. There was strong fan support for the series, which ultimately resulted in a renewal for a third season in 2016 that was released in 2019 on the now-defunct DC Universe service. A fourth season was greenlit later that same year and was released on HBO Max from late 2021 to June 2022. Since then, the series has sat in limbo. It has never been cancelled or renewed. The fanbase for the series remains passionate and continues to campaign for its revival. James Gunn said his plans for the DCU were inspired by Young Justice and Justice League Unlimited, renewing hopes that the series could return. With his controversial departure as DC Studios co-CEO, the future of the series is even more uncertain. Young Justice was a fantastic series that ended on a cliffhanger, and it deserves to continue.

What DC animated series do you wish would return? Let us know down in the comments.