The various art styles used in Batman comics are almost as iconic as the Dark Knight himself. From Frank Miller’s grizzled and hulking version to Jim Lee’s clean and detailed linework, we’ve seen many memorable adaptations over the years. But I think we can all agree that the most beloved art style belongs to Batman: The Animated Series. The future-noire version of Gotham gave us many iconic character depictions, but this prototype of Hasbro’s Poison Ivy action figure might just be better than the final version. The first thing that stands out about it is that unlike most prototypes, this one is fully painted. While prototypes usually stick to the color of the base mold, this one features the character’s iconic green and red. However, that’s not where the differences end.

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As compared to the final version Hasbro put out, this prototype actually manages to capture Poison Ivy’s trademark sensuality. Firstly, the overall mold appears to be taller and more slender, while her green leggings are missing, making it appear like she’s wearing a one-piece swimsuit. While this is a diversion from the original version of the character, the manufacturer may have perhaps walked back the idea as they figured it would be a bit too much for kids. Apart from that, her red hair features a completely different mold, along with the detailing on her face. The difference on the facial features is most stark, with this prototype featuring sharp and detailed features that make the final figure’s look like a cheap knockoff version of it.

This BTAS Poison Ivy Prototype Figure Looks Better Than The Final Version

Other differences include the color of Ivy’s lipstick and eyebrows, along with the prototype wearing heels instead of flat shoes. It’s evident that Hasbro had a great prototype on hand but put out a much inferior looking final product. There could be many reasons for this, like production costs, timelines, or the fact that it looked a little too risqué for kids. The result was an unfortunate looking figure that took away from one of Ivy’s most recognizable traits, her beauty. It’s truly unfortunate when brilliantly designed prototypes are cut down to inferior final products, and this Ivy figure shows just how much things can change from the design phase to production.

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A noteworthy feature of this particular prototype is that it is colored, unlike most others I’ve seen. While this is a bit of an assumption, it could mean that Hasbro changed its mind at the last possible minute, before the figure went into mass production. Prototypes are usually created for every stage, including mold, painting, and packaging, so this figure being painted implies that it may have passed the initial mold prototyping phase. Of course, we’ll never really know what went on behind the scenes, and how this stunning prototype became the comparatively poor final figure we saw on shelves. It’s evident that fans of Batman: The Animated Series appreciate the work and detailing that went into this prototype, or else they wouldn’t be willing to pay over $380 dollars for it.

Who is your favorite character from Batman: The Animated Series? Let us know in the comments.