Batwoman Recap With Spoilers: Sisterhood Turns Deadly in "Take Your Choice"

Batwoman is back from a brief hiatus, and it's safe to say that the world of Gotham City is forever changed because of it. This episode put viewers through the emotional wringer, as the conundrum of Elizabeth Kane/Alice and her post-"Crisis" doppelganger took center stage. Along the way, there were a surprising amount of fakeouts and plot twists. Here's what you need to know about this week's episode, "Take Your Choice". Obviously, spoilers for the episode below! Only look if you want to know!

In jail, Sophie and Jacob meet with Dr. Campbell, and ask him to testify that Jacob was framed in Catherine's murder. Jacob tells Sophie to do whatever is necessary to stop Alice. Sophie addresses the Crows, and tells them to kill Alice if they see her. Alice kills a Crows agent and steals his uniform, so she can sneak into Mouse's hospital room. Mouse explains that he was tricked by Beth, and she decides to investigate.

Luke and Mary try to sneak Beth out of the Crows' checkpoints, but her headache grows worse and worse. Mary attempts to distract the Crows, but Beth accidentally makes a noise in the backseat and draws suspicion. Batwoman arrives, and Luke and Mary follow her. They get to Wayne Enterprises successfully, where Kate asks about what happened at the checkpoint. Mary discovers that Beth's cells are fading away, which Beth thinks is because of the destruction of the multiverse. Mary determines that Beth has about seven hours to live. Kate decides to visit Sophie as Batwoman and asks her to call off the Crows' search for Alice, but Sophie refuses.

Luke and Beth try to determine a way to save her life, but Beth ultimately decides that either she or Alice needs to die to keep the balance of the multiverse. Alice arrives, and confronts everyone, including Kate, about what happened. Beth tells Alice how her childhood - particularly, the car crash - was different, because Kate had saved her from falling. Alice tries to kill Beth, but Kate intervenes. Alice visits Mary and forces her to help, and they both determine that the antidote from the Coryana flower - which Mary still has in her bloodstream - could help. Alice knocks Mary out and draws a vial of her blood, but Mary wakes up and a fight ensues, leading to Mary chaining Alice to a bed and taking the vial of blood. Alice then calls the Crows and gives them Beth's location, saying that it's Alice. Alice is later visited by a hallucination of Catherine, who tells her they'll reunite in Hell.

The Crows swarm Wayne Enterprises, and Kate takes Luke and Beth down into the Batcave for safety. Beth sees the Batsuit and talks to Kate about her motivations for suiting up to save the city. Mary then arrives outside of Wayne Enterprises, and gives Kate the vial of the blood, telling her to use it on Beth. Kate visits Beth and uses the vial on her, and tells Luke and Beth to leave through the checkpoints on the Batbike. She later visits Alice and says goodbye to her, and tells her that she wouldn't have been able to save her and hopes she finds peace. She lays by her as she begins to die.

Luke and Beth make it out of the city, just as Sophie prepares to snipe Beth, but stops. Campbell ends up sniping her anyway -- bringing Alice back to life in the process. Alice grows upset that Kate left her to die.

Other tidbits from the episode include:

Jacob gets beaten up by Chuck Dodgson, who has been incarcerated after what happened with the Wonderland Gang. Dodgson gets close to killing Jacob, but another prisoner intervenes and chokes Dodgson with a broom.

Campbell visits Mouse in his hospital room, and begins to question how Mouse was able to grow beyond the trauma of his youth. Campbell then reveals that he's actually August, Mouse's dad. He asks Mouse to give him Alice's location, and when he refuses, he poisons him. Mouse later wakes up chained in a room, as August - using the Campbell disguise - is about to leave.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.

