Former Supergirl Star Hopes to Return Next Season

Supergirl is set to cross a pretty major milestone this weekend, when the series airs its 100th-ever episode on The CW. The episode is expected to feature a handful of long-awaited returns and cameo appearances, including Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan), who was a key character on the series in its first few seasons. Winn, who now lives in the 31st century and moonlights as a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes, returned to the show a few episodes prior, to assess the fallout of "Crisis on Infinite Earths". And as Jordan recently told Entertainment Weekly, he hopes that it isn't the last time that Winn returns to the show, with a goal to come back in the recently-announced sixth season.

“It’s just the fact that Winn has always been part of the DNA of the show and when he returns for these couple episodes it really just felt natural and normal,” Jordan explained. “The second I stepped on the set it was like I had never left and we just had a blast. I would be more than happy to come back and guest star again in the future. I don’t think it will happen this season unfortunately, I think they’re almost done filming, but hopefully next season maybe we can find something and continue the journey.”

“When I left the show, we had mutually agreed that I would come back as soon as possible for a number of episodes,” Jordan continued. “It was supposed to happen in season 4 but unfortunately scheduling and story lines dictated that it wasn’t going to happen. So we planned way ahead for season 5 and made it work then. It was always in the books, always in the cards that I was going to come back at least for a few episodes.”

When asked what his favorite thing was about returning to the fold of Supergirl, Jordan explained that he loves getting to revisit Winn as if he's an "old friend".

“Just getting to reunite with Winn," Jordan revealed. "I’ve never done a show for as long as I did Supergirl and I’ve never gotten to live with a character for that long. I’ve done plays and movies and I’ve done TV shows before but none that lasted this long. He’s like an old friend and he’s a part of me. He’s comfortable and it’s comforting to step into his shoes.”

Do you want to see Winn return in Season 6 of Supergirl?

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW.

