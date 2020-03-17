Birds of Prey Promotes Early VOD Release With New Trailer

The COVID-19 coronavirus has grown to have a significant impact on the movie industry, with nearly all major theater chains shutting down to prevent the virus' spread. As a result, studios are having to go to some creative lengths to get their films to the general public, whether that means delaying their release for later this year, or making an early jump to Video On Demand. Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is one of the latest films to make that decision, as it will be available on VOD beginning on March 24th, less than two months after its theatrical debut. To celebrate the occasion, Warner Bros. has released a new teaser for the film, which showcases the irreverent, feminist energy that you can expect.

Birds of Prey sees Margot Robbie returning to her role as Harley Quinn, as she finds a new outlook on life following her break-up with The Joker. In the process, Harley unintentionally joins forces with Dinah Lance/Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Helena Bertinelli/Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), as they fight to save a young girl named Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from being killed by crime boss Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

“We wanted people to get a taste of what life could be like when you see it from Harley’s point of view,” Robbie, who also produces the film, explained in a previous interview. “It’s just this bright, poppy, heightened, fantastical world.”

“She’s very feminine in a very superficial way…At the same time, she’s such a badass,” director Cathy Yan added. “I liked that tension of it. It was exhilarating to create an unfiltered version of Harley Quinn.”

"I think sometimes we equate femininity with being polite,” Yan continued. “but that’s not the same thing.”

And while a sequel or spinoff for the film has not yet been announced, fans have been eager to see the iconic characters continue their stories.

"It's more of an origin story for the Birds of Prey and how this version of the group might come together," Robbie explained during a visit to the film's set last year. "In the future, it could be built out into the more traditional groupings, perhaps, or different versions, because people come in and out of the Birds of Prey."

